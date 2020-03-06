Apple and Google crackdown on misinformation on coronavirus by rejecting apps and blocking searches

Apple and Google are cracking down on the spread of coronavirus misinformation.

The App Store is reportedly rejecting apps related to the virus not developed by the government or health officials.

Developers told CNBC that in order to be accepted by Apple, ‘apps with information about current medical information need to be submitted by a recognized institution.’

The firm has published a website called ‘Coronavirus: Stay informed,’ with a list including apps from the Red Cross, Center for Disease Control (CDC) news organizations and Twitter.

The coronavirus, named COVID-19, began in Wuhan, China last December and has since infected numerous countries across the globe with more than 97,000 cases and 3,000 deaths reported.

Although the internet is working tirelessly to provide accurate and up-to-date information, inaccurate information is also spreading like wildfire, so much that the World Health Organization is calling it an ‘infodemic.’

However, tech giants of the world appear to be stepping in to help suppress misinformation about the virus.

Four independent developers told CNBC that Apple rejected their apps, which would allow people to see stats about which countries have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

And there appear to only be about two apps related to the virus, with the rest being news sources.

It seems Google is not taking any chances and has completely blocked search results for coronavirus in Google Play – users are shown ‘We couldn’t find anything for your search’ when searching ‘coronavirus.’

Zachary Shakked, a developer and founder of hashtagexpert, shared on Twitter his experience with Apple.

‘Spent all day yesterday building a coronavirus app just to get this rejection,’ he shared in a post.

In the post shows an alert from the tech giant that reads: ‘The seller and company names associated with you app do not reflect a recognized institution, such as a governmental entity, hospital, insurance company, ono-governmental organization, or university, which is required for the content of this app by Guideline 5.2.1 of the App Store Review Guidelines.’

The crackdown comes as big name companies are faced with a range of misinformation related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, Amazon barred more than 1 million products from being sold on its platform after they were found inaccurately claiming to cure or defend against the coronavirus.

Amazon, which spoke to Reuters about its efforts, also removed tens of thousands of deals from merchants that it said attempted to price-gouge customers.

A merchant offered a 10-pack of N95 masks for $128, a Reuters reporter saw when clicking through the buying options on Amazon.

That was up from a recent seller average price of $41.24, according to the price-tracking website camelcamelcamel.com.

The item was no longer available later in the day.