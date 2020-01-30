Apple could release FOUR new iPhone 12 models in 2020 including a palm-sized iPhone ‘Mini’

Apple is set to release four new iPhone 12 models this September, including a ‘Mini’ iPhone with a 5.4-inch screen, according to a new report.

All four new iPhone 12 models – Pro, Pro Max, standard model and ‘Mini’ – will support 5G, according to LetsGoDigital, based on ‘known information’.

A series of 3D renders of the Pro and Pro Max have been created by YouTuber Jermaine Smit, also known as Concept Creator, based on this information.

The stylish renders show ultra-slim bezels around the edge and a barely noticeable notch at the top, turning even more of the iPhone’s front face into screen.

Along with the iPhone SE 2, which is rumoured to be released in March, this would bring the total number of iPhones released by Apple in 2020 to five.

‘The iPhone 11 Pro series brought a new design for the camera,’ said Concept Creator.

‘But with the iPhone 12 Pro rumours are there that we will have back the flat frames! With that I created a iPhone 12 Pro series!’

Apple will make all four iPhone 12 screens larger without significantly increasing the dimensions of the phones, so that users can enjoy large screens while operating their device with one hand.

The standard and Pro iPhone 12 models will come with a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone Pro Max will be 6.7 inches.

For comparison, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, released last September, respectively have 6.1, 5.8 and 6.5 inch displays.

Meanwhile, the new ‘Mini’ model will come with a 5.4-inch screen and a dual digital camera on the back.

The iPhone and the iPhone 12 Mini will be equipped with two cameras at the rear, likely a wide angle and an ultra-wide angle camera.

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are also likely to get three cameras at the back – one with a third telephoto lens and another with a fourth time-of-flight (ToF) lens.

ToF cameras allow precise 3D depth readings for better portrait photos and augmented reality (AR) apps by measuring the round trip time of an artificial light signal provided by a laser or an LED.

The iPhone 12 Pro models are also expected to have other AR functions building on its Memoji avatar capability, which allows users to create animated versions of themselves from within the Messages app.

The round edges of the four iPhone 12 models will give way to more straight lines for a ‘whole new look’, while the phones could be getting even thinner.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max would be only 7.4mm, almost 10 per cent thinner than the 8.1mm-thick iPhone 11 Pro Max, LetsGoDigital reports.

Face ID, the facial recognition technology introduced with the iPhone X in 2017, will remain on the new models, meaning the Touch ID button will not be making a comeback with the iPhone 12.

Face ID will receive a hardware upgrade, however, so faces will be recognised even faster, the report says.

All the iPhone 12 models will be equipped with an A14 Bionic chip processor and come with OLED displays.

They will be offered in four colours – Silver, Space Grey, Midnight Green and a new ‘Navy Blue’.

Apple is expected to announce its new operating system – iOS 14 – in June, which will be on the new phones.

However, the 5G models are only likely to be released in countries where there is 5G support, including the US, the UK, Canada, Japan and Korea.

Before the launch of the iPhone 12 series in September, Apple is also planning on releasing the iPhone SE 2 in March.

The rumoured 4.7-inch screen on the iPhone SE 2 and the 5.4-inch screen on the iPhone 12 ‘Mini’ would give fans of the smaller screens slightly more palm-friendly options.

Renders based on supposed leaks of the iPhone SE 2 created by OnLeaks shows a design much like the company’s iPhone 8 released more than two years ago, including the same display size (4.7 inches) and the return of the Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

The original iPhone SE – or iPhone Special Edition – was released in 2016 for $399.

There are no pricing details for the iPhone 12, but LetsGoDigital said the new updates to cameras and hardware is likely to raise the iPhone 12’s price from the £729 iPhone 11.