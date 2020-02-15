Apple fined €25MILLION in France over iPhone-slowing software

Apple has been fined €25million (£21.2million/$27.4 million) for not telling customers it was deliberately slowing down older iPhones.

The iPhone manufacture hit headlines in 2017 for not disclosing the impact the move would have to consumers and France’s watchdog has slapped the firm with a fine.

International scandal erupted erupted in December 2017 when Apple admitted its iOS update was slowing the older phones and causing diminishing battery life.

Cusytomers complained the lack of battery life and decreases capacity forced them to buy a new handset.

In the 2019 financial year, Apple made a total of $260.17billion (€237.42billion). This €25million fine amount equates to around 0.01053 per cent of this amount.

Apple’s slowed down devices in its iOS 10.2.1 update in an attempt to smooth out sporadic spikes in power usage.

Speaking at the time, an Apple spokesperson said: ‘Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices.

‘Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components.’

But critics accused the firm of surreptitiously forcing users to buy phones sooner than necessary.

But the DGCCRF anti-fraud agency ruled the tech giant had not been transparent enough with customers.

‘iPhone owners were not informed that installing iOS updates (10.2.1 and 11.2) could slow down their devices,’ it said in a statement.

‘These updates, released during the year 2017, included a dynamic power management system which could, under certain conditions and especially when the batteries were old, slow down the functioning of the iPhone 6, SE and 7 models,’ it added.

Outcry over the move forced Apple to upgrade its software and offer steep discounts on battery replacements.

French prosecutors first opened an inquiry in January 2018 at the request of the Halt Planned Obsolescence (HOP) association.

‘This is a historic victory against scandalous ready-to-rubbish practices, for consumers as well as the environment,’ HOP co-founders Laetitia Vasseur and Samuel Sauvage said, adding that they will consider filing claims for additional damages for iPhone clients.

Apple said it welcomed the accord with the DGCCRF, which will allow it to avoid a potentially embarrassing public trial.

‘Our goal has always been to create secure products appreciated by our clients, and making iPhones that last as long as possible is an important part of that.’

It is not the first time the US tech giant has clashed with legislation in Europe.

Recently, the EU announced a common charger for all mobile devices will soon become compulsory.

Last month, members of the European Parliament voted by 582-40 for a resolution urging the European Commission, which drafts EU laws, ‘to propose mandatory provisions’ ensuring EU consumers are not obliged to buy new chargers with each new device.

The Commission should adopt new rules by July, the lawmakers’ resolution said.

The US company insists that its Lightning cable that charges its iPhones is part of a stand for ‘innovation’.

A week prior, an Apple spokesperson said: ‘Legislation would have a direct negative impact by disrupting the hundreds of millions of active devices and accessories used by our European customers and even more Apple customers worldwide, creating an unprecedented volume of electronic waste and greatly inconveniencing users.’