Apple launches an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro designed with a Magic Keyboard and double the storage

Apple has launched an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Magic Keyboard, an improved processor and more storage.

The highly anticipated device features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage – users can upgrade the system with 16GB or 32GB of RAM and add up to 4TB of SSD storage.

The tech giant also added a powerful 10th-generation Intel Core processor that provides 2.8 times faster overall performance.

The MacBook Pro is available for purchase as of Monday and starts at $1,299.

Although the Magic Keyboard is not new technology, it was first added in the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air in March, this move highlights a new era for Apple – the firm’s laptops will no longer feature the butterfly keyboard mechanism.

The new keyboard features a scissor mechanism with one millimeter of key travel, a physical Escape key along with Touch Bar and Touch ID.

Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing, said: ‘Whether you’re a college student, a developer, or a creative pro, the 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers powerful performance, a stunning Retina display, and all-day battery life in our most portable pro notebook.’

‘Today we’re adding the new Magic Keyboard, doubling the standard storage, and boosting performance, making the 13-inch MacBook Pro an even better value for our customers.’

‘With these updates, our entire notebook lineup features the Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook, offers twice the standard storage than before, and delivers even more performance.’

The 13-inch MacBook Pro now comes with double the storage as its predecessors, which starts at 256GB all the way up to 1TB.

Turbo Boost speeds up to 4.1GHz, which provides 2.8 times the performance.

Just like the previous model, the 16-inch laptop, the new model comes with a Retina display that delivers more than four million pixels and millions of colors for stunning graphics.

‘The 13-inch MacBook Pro also comes with speakers that provide incredibly immersive wide-stereo sound, Touch ID for easy login and secure online purchases, Touch Bar with dynamic and contextual controls, and the industry-best Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and Multi-Touch navigation,’ Apple shared in the release.

This device starts at $1,299 and is equip with the 256GB of storage, but does not include the powerful processor.

It is available today for order on Apple’s website and will arrive in ‘select Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Resellers later this week.’