Apple reopens stores in China but suspends ‘Today at Apple’ sessions in the US due to coronavirus

Apple has reopened all of its stores in China as the coronavirus outbreak there wanes, but has halted ‘Today at Apple’ sessions in the US, Canada, Brazil and Mexico.

Employees in American branches have also been instructed not to offer Apple Watch or AirPods try-ons due to concerns over the viral pandemic.

Customers attending tech support appointments in US Apple Stores will also be more physically spaced out in order to lower the risk of spreading infection.

Stores in the UK are still hosting ‘Today at Apple’ demo sessions at present.

Coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people in China, but the daily number of new cases fell to just 26 on March 11 — compared with the peak of 15,200 daily back in mid-February, the World Health Organization have reported.

The abating outbreak has allowed Apple to today reopen its 42 stores across mainland China — up from the 38 that had returned to business as of last week.

The tech firm had temporarily closed down its stores in the country back in February amidst concerns about the safety of its customers — a move which has caused a slump in the sales of its products in China.

Together with the impact of coronavirus on the firm’s China-based iPhone production line, the firm now projects that a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue.

In the US, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, meanwhile, the arrival of coronavirus outbreak has now prompted Apple to suspend all ‘Today at Apple’ display sessions.

The move is the latest in a series of new health precautions implemented by the tech firm in its retail outlets.

In-store sessions were cancelled around Seattle and the San Francisco Bay area — where coronavirus cases have been reported in higher numbers — on March 9, along with events planned to honour International Women’s day at various flagship outlets.

New York City and its surrounding suburbs, meanwhile saw their stores’ sessions cancelled on 12 March.

‘Today at Apple’ sessions remain suspended in mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan and in Italy — in the latter of which all Apple Stores have been temporarily closed.

For the moment, Apple stores in the US are to remain open.

Nevertheless, employees have been instructed to minimise the number of customers trying on AirPods wireless earbuds and Apple Watches in order to minimise the risk of spreading infection.

Staff are also recommended to increase the physical distance between individuals when organising so-called ‘Genius Bar’ tech support appointments.

Apple retail workers exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms will be granted unlimited sick leave.