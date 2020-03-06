Apple Store employees warned about a shortage of replacement iPhones

Apple has had to warn employees of its retail stores to prepare for a shortage of replacement iPhones due to the coronavirus, according to reports.

A leaked internal memo circulated to Apple Store workers said replacement devices for heavily-damaged iPhones will be in short supply for as long as four weeks, according to Bloomberg.

The shortage is because factories that supply Apple with components for its iPhones have had to shut down temporarily as a precaution to stop the spread of the virus.

Apple employees were also told that they should offer to mail replacement iPhones to customers when they’re ready and loan out other devices in the meantime.

Apple is yet to respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

iPhone users can visit an Apple Store to get their screen repaired or a battery replaced, but for heavily damaged devices the company provides a replacement.

Apple Stores have also noticed a shortage of individual parts needed for on-site repairs, the Apple source revealed.

Apple warned of a global iPhone shortage due to the coronavirus last month after it was forced to close its Chinese factories, which later started to reopen.

Apple said the re-opened factories were ‘ramping up more slowly than we had anticipated’, adding that iPhone supply shortages will temporarily affect revenues worldwide.

Apple also told investors that it won’t meet its quarterly revenue target of up to $67 billion (£52 billion) because of the ‘temporarily constrained’ supply of iPhones and a drop in the number of retail sales to Chinese consumers.

Apple closed all 42 of its bricks and mortar retail stores – as well as corporate offices in contact centres – in mainland China at the start of February.

‘Our thoughts are with the people most immediately affected by the coronavirus and with those working around the clock to study and contain it,’ the company said at the time.

It has however been gradually reopening them since – as of February 24, more than half (29) are now open again.

Supply factories in South Korea that also make phone parts for Samsung have had to shut down due to the outbreak.

Apple has also had to restrict employee travel to Italy and South Korea, where coronavirus infections number 3,089 and 6,088 as of Thursday.

Instead, it has told its employees to conduct work-related meetings online rather than face to face.

‘There are many ways to continue to manage our ongoing meetings and activities through calls and video,’ the company is quoted as saying.

‘If you do have travel planned, we suggest you work with your managers to consider delaying or cancelling business travel which could be postponed or managed through virtual meetings.’

The coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has infected 93,162 and killed 3,204 people as of Thursday.