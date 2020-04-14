Apple to ship 1million face shields a week for medical workers

Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced the iPhone manufacturer will be sending one million face shields a week to healthcare workers fighting coronavirus.

The company has designed its own transparent plastic shields and is now mass producing them in both the US and China.

They will be sent to places in dire need of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the US initially, and then shipped overseas.

Apple’s boss also said in a video posted on Twitter that the company has secured 20 million surgical masks from around the world to help address a global shortage.

In the video posted by Mr Cook, he said the first shipment had already been sent to Kaiser hospital facilities in Santa Clara, California.

According to Mr Cook, the reviews were ‘very positive’ and more will be sent to US locations by the end of the week.

One million masks will then be sent out every subsequent week to the hardest-hit regions, with a single box containing 100 of the plastic shields, which pack flat.

Initial distribution would be focused on the US but the company hopes to ‘quickly expand distribution’ to other countries, he said.

Cook added the company’s priority ‘is on unique ways Apple can help’.

‘For Apple, this is a labour of love and gratitude and we will follow more of our efforts over time’ he says.

Vice President Mike Pence said last week that Apple is one of several tech companies based in California that are helping hospitals across the nation deal with a reported shortage of protective gear – especially N95 face masks.

In March, Apple said it was going to donate nine million N95 protective masks to help protect medical staff from contracting the coronavirus.

This figure has since risen to 20 million as US companies join the fight against COVID-19.

The mask shortage has been a major problem as doctors attempt to contain the coronavirus.

Doctors and nurses around the world have said they are in dire need of personal protective equipment (PPE) and having to reuse gear.