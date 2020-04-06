Apple’s new entry level iPhone will be called iPhone SE and ‘will launch imminently’ 

Apple is set to release its latest entry-level phone in the imminent future and it will be called the SE, according to reports.

The SE will reportedly have the same name as the original cut-price handset released in 2016 but feature the same A13 processor chip as the 11, 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Plus.

According to 9to5mac, the handset will likely be popular with current iPhone 6 users who have now been cut off from receiving software updates.

It is also expected to come in white, black, and red as well as having storage tiers of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

A cheaper iPhone has long been rumoured as many customers are turned off by the rising cost of the flagship handsets.

On release, the iPhone 11 was priced at £729 ($699).

A price for the upcoming SE has not been revealed, but previous reports claim it could sell for around $399/£399, cheaper than the iPhone 8.

The report comes after an image surfaced on the Apple store website of a Belkin screen protector listed for the iPhone SE as well as the 8 and 7.

The Belkin accessory is called the ‘InvisiGlass Ultra Screen Protection for iPhone SE/8/7’ and is marked as $39.95.

The screen size of the screen protector matches reports that the new handset is expected to be 4.7 inches, include Touch ID and boast a similar design to that of the iPhone 8.

A rumoured release date of April 5 was initially in doubt as China battled against industry slowdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, which ravaged Apple’s supply chain.

Apple CEO Tim Cook told analysts in January the company’s supply chain was being affected by the outbreak.

Mr Cook said the company was seeking ways to minimise supply disruptions despite some of its suppliers being in Hubei.

Most of Apple´s iPhones and other devices are made in China.

‘There’s complete uncertainty,’ Steve Pasierb, CEO of the Toy Industry Association said in February. ‘This could be huge if it goes on for months.´