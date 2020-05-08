Army uses online computer game War Thunder to teach tank tactics to troops on coronavirus lockdown

Army soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas are conducting training exercises in the online computer game War Thunder while observing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The soldiers normally operate M1A2 Abrams tanks in four person groups, with each soldier assigned a role as either commander, gunner, loader, or driver.

While playing War Thunder, each soldier is assigned their own tank, which helps them practice what the other crew positions are like, something they otherwise wouldn’t have the chance to experience.

‘The idea came about after limitations were placed on training opportunities in order to protect the force,’ Capt. Mike Manougian said in an interview with DVIDS, the Army’s news blog.

‘We have a lot of Soldiers who enjoy video games on their free time, talking with many of them we found out that a lot played tank games and so we began exploring opportunities.’

Each session begins with a briefing from the section leader or platoon leader, who lays out specific ‘rehearsals’ or maneuvers the teams are expected to execute.

Sessions also include required reading from training manuals to ensure all the maneuvers are done as precisely as possible, and after each session troops meet to discuss their performance.

‘We are able use the game as a teaching tool for each crew member,’ said Staff Sgt. Tommy Huynh, a section leader in 3rd platoon.

‘For example, drivers can train on maneuver formations and change formation drills. Of course online games have their limitations, but for young Soldiers it helps them to just understand the basics of their job.’

War Thunder was developed by the Russian games studio Gaijin Games and first released in 2012, with a focus on realistic battles using vehicles dating from the Spanish Civil War, World War II, the Iraq War, and more.

The option to occasionally use older vehicles has been an unexpected benefit for many soldiers, who say it’s given them a better appreciation for the modern tanks they’re accustomed to.

‘It also helps their understanding of some of the tactical decision making of their leaders,’ Manougian said.

‘I was talking with a young gunner the other day who was using a tank with limited gun depression and he saw how other players were able to use that against him with reverse slope defenses.’