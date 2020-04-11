Artificial intelligence ‘could help identify future diabetes patients’

A computer algorithm powered by artificial intelligence can spot people who will develop diabetes, even if they have not been diagnosed yet, scientists claim.

The system is reportedly 95 per cent accurate and uses machine learning to assess an individual’s risk of developing the lifelong condition.

It combs through patients’ medical data, including results from routine medical check-ups, to provide a diabetes risk assessment for each patient.

Japanese researchers who developed the technology have said it identified thousands of new diabetes patients in trials.

‘Currently we do not have sufficient methods for predicting which generally healthy individuals will develop diabetes,’ said Dr Akihiro Nomura, of the Kanazawa University Graduate School of Medical Sciences in Japan.

‘Using machine learning, it could be possible to precisely identify high-risk groups of future diabetes patients better than using existing risk scores,’ Dr Nomura said.

‘In addition, the rate of visits to healthcare providers might be improved to prevent future onset of diabetes.’

Machine learning algorithms can learn to improve their ability to perform a certain task without being explicitly programmed to do so.

Such systems can find patterns or trends in sets of data to come to conclusions or help humans make better decisions.

With their preliminary system, the researchers health records from more than 139,000 participants in the Japanese city of Kanazawa, which included around 74,000 diabetes patients.

Physical exams, blood and urine tests were part of the data from the medical records.

The team also made note of new cases of diabetes recorded during the patients’ annual health checks.

Dr Nomura and his colleagues then used the data to train a machine learning algorithm to predict those at the risk of developing diabetes in the future.

The researchers said their algorithm had an overall accuracy of 94.9 per cent, and was able to identify a total of 4,696 new diabetes patients.

Around 3.9 million in the UK are living with diabetes, according to charity Diabetes UK.

The condition has been linked to increased risks of other health problems, including heart disease and cancer.

The preliminary research, which is yet to be published, was due to be presented at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The research will be published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society in mid-April.