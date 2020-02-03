Basking sharks are NOT lone predators but travel to familiar feeding spots with their relatives 

Basking sharks are not lone predators but instead travel to familiar feeding spots with their relatives to gorge on plankton together, a study has found.

Researchers from the UK used DNA swabs to monitor the endangered species, which is the world’s second-largest shark and one of three that feed on plankton.

It had previously been thought that basking sharks migrated in groups of unrelated individuals, seeking out new areas in which to feast.

New sampling by the team, however, revealed that the sharks tend to travel as extended family parties along familiar feeding routes.

The northern European shelf hosts a plankton bloom each year, drawing in basking sharks from across the Atlantic and perhaps even further beyond.

Hundreds of basking sharks are known to gather each spring on the west coast of Scotland, Ireland and the Isle of Man.

Marine scientist Lilian Lieber of the Queen’s University Belfast and colleagues regularly swabbed the DNA of basking sharks across the globe to create genetic profiles that allowed them to identify individual sharks.

In total, the team developed a register of more than 400 individual DNA profiles — with the same sharks often being seen year-after-year at the same dates in the same areas.

‘The biggest obstacle to understanding how this endangered species uses the oceans was lack of DNA samples collected routinely from aggregations,’ said Dr Lieber.

‘At the start of our study, the relatively few available samples were from stranded sharks taken years and hundreds of kilometres apart, making them useless for population analyses.’

‘A breakthrough came when we discovered our techniques worked on skin mucus. We routinely swabbed aggregations of sharks quickly and with minimal disturbance, to obtain genetic profiles of individuals travelling together.’

The regular sampling revealed that groups of basking sharks tended to consist of related individuals — alongside revealing the existing of seasonal migration routes, such as an important on in the increasingly developed Irish Sea.

‘Perhaps relatives hang out together, which could facilitate learning migration routes and encourage other co-operative behaviours,’ said paper author and ecologist Catherine Jones of the University of Aberdeen.

‘This means there’s more going on in basking shark aggregations than first appears, in that they don’t fit the shark stereotype of a lonesome independent predator.

‘Until this study, the perception was they moved into warmer waters from globally distributed localities, sniffing out a plankton meal as they got closer to feeding sites, collecting in aggregations of unrelated sharks,’ added paper co-author Les Noble.

This behaviour, he added, was akin to ‘gourmets headed into town chancing on finding a good restaurant by smell.’

‘Now we know basking sharks book in advance at known Michelin-starred venues and take the family along.’

The researcher’s findings also raise concerns about the basking sharks’ declining population, with numbers expected to be below 10,000 individuals in north east Atlantic waters.

The species is classified as being endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s ‘Red List’.

Some of the more significant threats to basking shark populations are environmental change and fishing accidents,’ Dr Jones said.

‘Losing a group of kin together, such as occurs during accidental bycatch, erodes variation rapidly — making these big, slowly reproducing fish less capable of evolving to cope with environmental change,’ she added.

‘That, and a tendency to utilise areas currently designated for development of marine renewable energy, may not produce a happy outcome unless we see intelligent management of marine environments.’

The full findings of the study were published in the journal Scientific Reports.