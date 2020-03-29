Beer company BrewDog starts making alcohol hand sanitiser GEL at its distillery in Scotland

Beer company BrewDog has started making alcohol hand gel at its distillery in Scotland to help people stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Say hello to Punk Sanitiser … It’s time to keep it clean,’ the firm wrote on Instagram.

The move, they added, was ‘to help with the shortages’, as they were determined ‘to do everything we can to try and help as many people as possible stay safe.’

The new hand sanitiser takes it name from BrewDog’s popular Punk IPA craft beer.

BrewDog joins a number of other brands — including perfume labels Christian Dior and Givenchy as well as Absolut — in turning their hands to making hand gel.

The Deeside Distillery in Scotland has also announced that it is making hand sanitiser to give to local schools and food banks.

‘We have been completely overwhelmed by the number of organisations that have contacted us regarding shortages of hand sanitiser,’ a spokesperson for the distillery said in a statement.

‘We are doing what we can to ensure that the frontline and primary care providers have stocks, including nurseries, schools, care homes and medical centres.’

Outside of the UK, various alcohol companies — including Absolut — are turning their hands to making sanitiser.

Absolut Company spokesperson Paula Eriksson said that the Stockholm-based firm was ‘happy to help’.

Luxury goods group LVMH — which owns such brands as Christian Dior, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton — announced on March 14 that it would be producing hand sanitiser in three of its French perfume factories, to be donated to hospitals.

Panic-buying of items like hand sanitiser has seen stocks sell out across the UK, with pharmacies including Boots limiting sales of each to two items per customer.