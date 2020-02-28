Billionaire Warren Buffett FINALLY trades in his $20 Samsung flip phone for Apple’s iPhone 11

Apple CEO Tim Cook has tried to convince billionaire Warren Buffett to trade in his $20 flip phone for an iPhone for years – and it seems his efforts have finally paid off

Buffet shared in a recent interview with CNBC that his ‘flip phone is permanently gone’ and he is now using Apple’s ‘latest model’ smartphone, the iPhone 11.

Although most iPhone users enjoy the handset for searching the web, sharing on social media sites and playing video games, the legendary investor said he will only use it as a phone to make calls.

Buffet seems to be a man of simple taste.

Although he is worth $88 billion dollars, he still lives in the first house he bought in 1958 and dines on McDonald’s at least three times a week – and the same goes for his need for technology.

Buffet has stood his ground for years when it came to switching over to the high-tech iPhone.

In 2018 he said the market was not yet saturated.

‘When I actually buy it, it’s all over, folks. The last person has bought it,’ Buffett joked.

Cook has tried almost every year to bring Buffet over to Apple – he even sent the billionaire Christmas cards enticing him to trade in the flip phone.

‘Tim Cook sent me a Christmas card again this year [in 2018]saying he’s going to sell me an iPhone this year,’ Buffett said.

‘He keeps sending me these reminders every Christmas.’

Cook has also shipped him iPhones and even told Buffet he would fly to his home in Omaha, Nebraska to help the billionaire setup the smartphone.

But now, he has finally given in.

‘You’re looking at an 89-year-old guy who’s barely beginning to get with it,’ Buffett said, though he doesn’t use ‘all its facilities like most people.’

‘I use it as a phone.’

Buffett said in the past that he uses an iPad to check stock prices and do research.

Buffett’s company Berkshire Hathaway is one of the top five Apple shareholders with share worth around $23 billion.

Buffett said earlier Monday that Apple is ‘probably the best business I know in the world.’