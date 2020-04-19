Black bears have QUADRUPLED at Yosemite since the coronavirus shutdown, allowing them to roam freely

Wildlife is thriving at California’s Yosemite National Park since it was shutdown on March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coyotes, bobcats and bears that usually sit in the ‘corridors’ of the forest have been spotted throughout the park and near Yosemite village – a small town located near the park.

Rangers noted that animals are taking advantage of empty roads and are traveling out in the open ‘to get from Point A to Point B.’

The population of black bears in the open valley has also quadrupled over the past few weeks, as these animals are moving back into the area because they no longer feel threatened.

Yosemite National Park shutdown at 3 PM on March 20, banning all park visitors from the area until further notice.

‘The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Yosemite National Park is our number one priority,’ park officials shared in a statement.

‘The National Park Service (NPS) is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.’

Ranger Katie, a biologist who’s worked with black bears for over a decade, said in a Facebook live stream video that the animals are now having a ‘party’ since humans have been barred from visiting.

‘There can be literally walls of cars, stop-and-go traffic or people in the park,’ she said.

‘So, for the bears, they normally have pick through these little corridors that they have to move through in the valley to get from Point A to Point B. … Now, that there are no people the bears are literally just walking down the road to get to where they need to go, which is kind of cool to see.’

The park shared a video on Twitter showing a black bear running through a meadow in the park.

Park rangers have also witness healthy-looking coyotes and bobcats also hanging around the cabins and apartments of employees who live on the park grounds.

Dane Peterson, who works in Yosemite Village, said: ‘The bear population has quadrupled.’

‘It’s not like they aren’t usually here.’

‘It’s that they usually hang back at the edges, or move in the shadows.’

Park officials said that bears are intuitive about human whereabouts when the park is open, but are concerned there could be an issue when the park reopens.