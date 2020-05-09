Boston Dynamics’ ‘Spot’ robotic dog deployed in Singapore to remind people to keep a safe distance

Boston Dynamics’ robotic dog, Spot, is roving Singapore parks in an effort to remind pedestrians to remain a safe distance from one another.

According to a statement from the country’s National Parks Board, Spot will traverse a 4-mile swath of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park during off-peak hours while playing a recorded message that reminds park-goers ‘observe safe distancing measures.’

The bot will also be fitted with cameras that are ‘enabled with… video analytics’ which will be used to estimate the number of people in the park.

According to a statement, the cameras will not track or record specific individuals, and no personal data will be collected.

MailOnline has reached out to Singapore’s Government Technology Agency to find out more about the video analytics system equipped to the bot and will update with further information.

Spot will apparently be controlled remotely which government officials say will reduce the need for human patrols and potentially minimize the risk of physical contact for volunteer ‘safe distancing ambassadors’ and park visitors.

Spot is also designed to traverse various types of terrain which gives it an advantage for patrolling parks over other wheeled robot.

To help the bot avoid humans, Spot also uses sensors and will be accompanied by a human during its test period.

This isn’t the first time Spot has been deployed to help mitigate the effects of coronavirus.

Last month, the bot was deployed to help healthcare workers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital of Harvard University treat coronavirus patients remotely in an attempt to limit the virus’s spread.

Spot was equipped with a custom mount and attachment for a notepad which allows doctors and other healthcare workers to video conference with patients in testing tents outside of the hospital.