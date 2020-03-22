British experts are developing a ventilator made from off-the-shelf parts amid coronavirus shortage

British experts are developing a prototype ventilator made from off-the-shelf parts that can be quickly assembled in small labs or workshops.

The team from the University of Oxford and King’s College London aim is to increase the UK’s capacity to produce ventilators to meet the shortage caused by COVID-19.

Researchers will need to demonstrate the design’s reliability and safety in order to get regulatory approval for the opensource design.

However, the team anticipate that manufacture could begin across the country within 2–3 months.

‘This extraordinary situation demands an extraordinary response,’ said engineer Mark Thompson of the University of Oxford.

‘We are pulling all the talents together in an exceptional team combining decades of experience translating research into the clinic, brilliant innovators, and highly skilled technicians.’

‘Ordinarily, to develop a medical device such as this would be a huge task, and would take years,’ added anaesthetist Andrew Farmery of Oxford’s Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences.

‘We have designed a simple and robust ventilator which will serve the specific task of managing the very sickest patients during this crisis,’ Professor Farmery added.

‘By pooling available expertise from inside and outside the University, and making the design freely available to local manufacturers, we are pleased to be able to respond to this challenge so quickly.’

The team hope that a prototype that meets the needs of healthcare staff and the safety and performance standards of the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) can be developed within weeks.

After this, it is expected that a full-scale manufacturing network could be established within around 2–3 months — with the potential for universities, large industry and small and medium-sized enterprises to build them to demand for local NHS services.

‘The academic partners can provide free to use plans and designs available for download; central communication with workshops at Oxford to provide advice; step-by-step videos and guides for assembly; along with videos to facilitate training and use,’ said Professor Thompson.

King’s College London have also offered the use of their workshops to manufacture and 3D print bespoke components to construct the machines.

‘Thinking beyond the current pandemic, we are also aiming to share the know-how and refinement of this relatively inexpensive approach with other countries,’ said physiologist Federico Formenti of King’s College London.