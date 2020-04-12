Coronavirus CAN spread in warm and humid conditions

Coronavirus can be passed between people in the kind of warm and humid conditions found in swimming pools and saunas, a new study finds.

Researchers from Nanjing Medical University, China, say there was a cluster of eight cases of COVID-19 passed from a single ‘super-spreader’ in a swimming bath.

Previous reports have suggested that the virus doesn’t do well in hot and humid conditions, but the researchers suggest this is likely wrong.

They say the case of the super-spreader in the swimming centre saw eight people who used or worked in the facility experience symptoms within days.

The Nanjing team say the virus is unlikely to be slowed down by warmer or more humid temperatures, as previous studies suggested.

Temperatures in the baths where the super-spreader swarm – which included swimming pools, showers and a sauna – ranged from 77 degrees Fahrenheit to 106 degrees Fahrenheit.

A previous study by researchers at Beihang University in China said warmer and more humid temperatures would likely slow the spread of the the deadly virus.

‘High temperature and high relative humidity significantly reduce the transmission of COVID-1, the study authors wrote.

Beihang and Singhua teams assessed data on more than 100 cities in China where there were 40 or more cases of coronavirus between January 21 and January 23.

They tracked the estimated number of transmissions, temperatures and humidities in those cities prior to January 24, when lockdowns went.

Experts worldwide say roughly every person infected gives COVID-19 to between two and two-and-a-half people – Beihang researchers say that falls as humidity rises.

The new study of coronavirus patients at the bath centre examined whether the 60 per cent humidity and high temperature played a part in the rapid spread.

The ‘superspreader’ went to the bath centre on January 18 after travelling to Wuhan, the researchers found, saying he developed a fever the next day.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on January 25 having already passed it on to seven other people who swam in the centre the same day he did.

The symptoms associated with COVID-19, including fever, cough, headache, and chest congestion,’ researchers say.

All of those symptoms appeared in the seven patients beyond the ‘superspreader’ between six and nine days after visiting the bath centre.

A ninth patient was working in the bath centre and experienced onset of COVID-19 related symptoms on January 30.

‘Infection in all patients was confirmed by positive reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction assay results,’ the Chinese scientists said.

They published a research letter explaining their findings, and warning that, contrary to earlier studies, COVID-19 is unlikely to slowdown when temperatures rise.

The all male patients in the new study were aged between 24 and 50 with 89 per cent of them reporting a fever and 78 per cent reporting a cough.

‘Previous studies have demonstrated that the transmission rate of a virus is significantly weakened in an environment with high temperature and humidity,’ the research team wrote.

‘However, judging from the results of this study, the transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2 showed no signs of weakening in warm and humid conditions.

‘A total of eight individuals who used or worked in the bath centre experienced symptoms within 6 to 9 days of their visit to the centre, suggesting that SARS-CoV-2 could spread and cause infection in such an environment.

‘The transmission routes may also be respiratory droplets or contact, but our results suggest that the cluster transmission of SARS-CoV-2 can still arise in an environment with high temperature and humidity.

‘These results provide a potential epidemiological clue for this novel coronavirus.’

The team say their study is limited by a lack of detail about the transmission routes for all of the patients in the bath centre.

The research has been published in the journal JAMA Network Open.