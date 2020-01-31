Coronavirus infects the INTERNET: Hackers use frenzy over killer virus to spread malware

Hackers are using the media coverage of coronavirus to lure people into accidentally downloading malware.

Cyber security experts warn that some malicious links posing as innocent articles or videos about the outbreak of the killer Wuhan virus actually contains code designed to pilfer personal information.

Hackers are spreading articles, posts and videos masked as legitimate file formats, such as PDFs or MP4s, to hide their true nature.

If clicked on and downloaded onto a phone or computer, hackers can gain access to the user’s stored information and can destroy, block or copy data at will.

Coronavirus has received a huge amount of media attention due to the fact it has killed 213 people and infected nearly 10,000. It also has no vaccine or cure.

The SARS-like condition can develop pneumonia-like symptoms and this can be fatal to older people as well as the sick and infantile.

Today, the first two cases were confirmed in the UK. As a result of the outbreak, social media has been awash with fake news and misinformation on the virus.

Facebook, Google and Twitter have all issued special provisions to clamp down on this, but criminals are clandestinely using the hysteria and panic to trap unsuspecting internet users.

‘The coronavirus, which is being widely discussed as a major news story, has already been used as bait by cybercriminals,’ said Anton Ivanov, Kaspersky malware analyst.

‘So far, we have seen only 10 unique files, but as this sort of activity often happens with popular media topics then we expect that this tendency may grow.

‘As people continue to be worried for their health, we may see more and more malware hidden inside fake documents about the coronavirus being spread.’

In order to avoid falling foul of the links, cybersecurity experts advise going directly to an official source.

A key way to spot the malware, is by looking at the end of the link’s address. If it has the extension that is not .docx., .pdf or .mp4, it is probably not legitimate.

Documents and video files should also not have been made with either .exe or .lnk formats.

