Coronavirus threatens climate protection plans, warns watchdog

The spread of coronavirus will lead to a drop in global climate emissions but poses a serious threat to long-term climate action, the energy watchdog has warned.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) says there will be a notable drop in emissions as the world travels and produces less due to the deadly virus.

Any expected growth in demand for oil is also likely to be wiped out – which will delay the transition to clean energy as oil becomes cheaper, the IEA claims.

The watchdog has urged governments to make green investment funds available in a bid to help support clean energy growth throughout the global slowdown.

‘There is nothing to celebrate in a likely decline in emissions driven by economic crisis,’ IEA director Fatih Birol said in an interview with the Guardian.

‘In the absence of the right policies and structural measures this decline will not be sustainable,’ he said.

The virus has seen oil prices drop at one of the sharpest rates in the last 30 years – wiping billions of dollars from the value of the world’s largest energy firms.

The IEA says global oil demand is currently at 99.9 million barrels a day – down around 90,000 barrels a day from 2019.

This is a sharp downgrade from the IEA’s forecast in February, which predicted global oil demand would grow by 825,000 barrels a day in 2020.

The drop in the oil price and concerns over COVID-19 have prompted fears of a global recession and a stalling of major infrastructure projects.

‘We should not allow today’s crisis to compromise the clean energy transition,’ Birol told the Guardian.

He added: ‘We have an important window of opportunity. Major economies around the world are preparing stimulus packages.

‘A well designed stimulus package could offer economic benefits and facilitate a turnover of energy capital which have huge benefits for the clean energy transition.’

While demand for oil is dropping, the actual capacity to produce oil is increasing.

The world’s oil production capacity is expected to rise by 5.9 million barrels a day, with more than three-quarters of it coming from non-OPEC producers, the IEA says.

‘Production growth in the United States and other non-OPEC countries is set to lose momentum after 2022, allowing OPEC producers from the Middle East to turn the taps back up to help keep the global oil market in balance,’ they said in a report.

An IEA report found 70 per cent of the world’s clean energy investments are driven by governments through either direct financing or from policies including tax cuts or subsidies.

Birol said governments need to invest in energy-efficiency measures which might not offer good short-term returns while energy prices are low.

‘These challenging market conditions will be a clear test for government commitments,’ he told the Guardian.

‘But the good news is that compared to economic stimulus packages of the past we have much cheaper renewable technologies, have made major progress in electric vehicles, and there is a supportive financial community for the clean transition.

‘If the right policies are put in place there are opportunities to make the best of this situation,’ he added.

The short-term outlook for the oil market will ultimately depend on how quickly governments move to contain the coronavirus outbreak, how successful their efforts are, and what lingering impact the global health crisis has on economic activity.

‘The coronavirus crisis is adding to the uncertainties the global oil industry faces as it contemplates new investments and business strategies,’ Dr Birol said.

He said as well as work from governments, countries need to step up.

‘The pressures on companies are changing. They need to show that they can deliver not just the energy that economies rely on, but also the emissions reductions that the world needs to help tackle our climate challenge.’