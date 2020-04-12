Coronavirus tracking app branded ‘Orwellian’ but necessary by experts

Privacy experts have branded a planned NHS coronavirus tracking app ‘Orwellian’, but say it may be necessary for the country to survive the pandemic.

NHSX, a technology-focused unit of the health service set up last year, is working on an app to trace the spread of coronavirus infections around the UK.

No specific details of the ‘opt-in’ app have been revealed but it would likely make use of GPS and mobile phone location data to track users with the virus.

It emerged today tech giant Google is in discussions with the Government to supply anonymous data revealing where people are ignoring social distancing measures.

The Times reports BT is also in the process of providing records of mobile data from users to health officials.

Privacy experts have warned that if the highest level of data protection and privacy isn’t in place ‘it would bee too easy for information to fall into the wrong hands’.

There are multiple apps being worked on by various government departments, from simple information apps to full user tracking using anonymous data.

There is some speculation that the NHS app may mirror one developed in Singapore that uses bluetooth to track people with symptoms.

BBC Technology Editor, Rory Cellan-Jones told the Today programme: ‘They are looking at particularly an app used in Singapore that has been praised by privacy advocates.

‘If you inform the app you have symptoms of the virus it automatically tells anyone you’ve been in contact with that they too might have been infected by the virus.’

This raises ‘a key conflict between the need for mass surveillance on the spread of the virus and the issue privacy’, says Mark Skilton from Warwick Business School.

‘Using devices on our mobile phone to monitor certain data and send messages to change people’s behaviour may sound Orwellian, but with this pandemic turning into a long game, we may need to use all the digital tools at our disposal.’

NHSX, the digital transformation arm of the National Health Service, say they have been asked by the Prime Minister’s office to examine a tracking solution.

‘We have assembled expertise from inside and outside the organisation to do this as rapidly as possible,’ said Matthew Gould, chief executive of NHSX.

Javvad Malik, security awareness advocate at KnowBe4 said while we are in the midst of a pandemic, the security measures put in place still need to regard privacy and other human rights.

‘It is all too easy for the information collected by such apps to be leaked, fall into the wrong hands, or be used for purposes other than which it was collected,’ he said.

‘The other danger is that once permission is given and the data is collected, there is no simple way to turn off the process once the pandemic is over. And it is likely such apps will continue to harvest and use sensitive data long after its intended use.’

NHS Digital chief executive Sarah Wilkinson reportedly revealed that the two branches are working together on what will be separate products.

‘We are supporting them, to see if we can deploy it into a live environment should it go beyond the pilot phase, said Wilkinson.

She added that the two branches are also working on a data platform linked to the spread of coronavirus cases across the UK.

The tracking and monitoring app is thought to be a collaboration with medical researchers and bioetheics experts at Oxford University.

It would immediately notify anyone who had been near a confirmed coronavirus patient within the past 14 days and tell them to isolate.

The NHS is said to be examining the idea of using phone location data and GPS but also bluetooth to collect information on the distance between two people.

Nicky Whiting, Head of Compliance at Bulletproof, said ‘from what I understand hte government hasn’t made its mind up about using the app yet’.

‘There are concerns that developing an app like this quickly can result in poorly executed code that could potentially contain security vulnerabilities,’ Whiting said.

A number of other countries have already developed an app that tracks users locations to inform them of coronavirus cases or ensure compliance with lockdown.

‘The Singapore app relies on Bluetooth which, in itself is known to have vulnerabilities,’ said Whiting.

‘The other question is where this data will be held and how well it is going to be secured. The government doesn’t exactly have a fantastic track record on IT projects.’

The UK government has introduced a number of measures to slow the spread of the deadly virus including requiring people to stay indoors unless absolutely essential.

This has raised a number of privacy concerns, particularly around the use of location and bluetooth data that might be collected without users consent or knowledge.

‘Use of data from an app – or from Google and Facebook, as has also been suggested – is an altogether more complex issue,’ Skilton said.

‘It would involve tracking user locations and tagging symptoms and behaviour patterns related to Covid-19.

‘COVID-19 is an emergency on such a huge scale that, if anonymity is managed and appropriately used, apps and even social media platforms could actually play a responsible part in helping to build collective crowd intelligence for social good rather than profit.’

NHS Digital is working on a separate algorithm that identifies those at risk of developing complications from coronavirus.

This algorithm would link with up-to-date summary care records – electronic records of important patient information – as well as the patients in ‘various places’, the Health Service Journal reports.

A group of leading UK technology industry professionals mirrored the view about the need for privacy protection in an open letter to the government.

In the letter the group called on the government to ‘develop collective mechanisms for social license, to balance the needs of individuals and the benefit to society.’

It should ‘ensure the communities and groups affected by data collection have a say, and publish clear terms and conditions for any new applications’, they added.

The group said the UK government should follow in the footsteps of the Singapore government app TraceTogether.

‘Any technology initiatives put in place now to suppress Coronavirus must protect human rights, be proportionate and work within the rule of law,’ the group said.

This is ‘not least because they will set the template for what comes next in the delivery of health services in the UK’.

Oliver Pinson-Roxburgh, co-founder of Bulletproof said it is a case of balancing the needs of health experts with user privacy protection.

‘We are smart enough in the security industry to anonymise and tokenise payments, so why is this any different?’ he said.

‘Clearly if you can attribute the activity to an individual, then this is concerning and would require the approval of the individual to collect that data, but used in a smart way it could be hugely beneficial to healthcare providers.’

Australia, Singapore and others have information apps available already and a group of volunteers are developing an open source app for the World Health Organisation.

That app will be a simple information tool at first but could also include tracking and tracing information that will be available to national governments in a future release.