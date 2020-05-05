Coronavirus UK: A third of homeworkers aren’t setting alarms

Britons are changing their sleeping habits as a result of coronavirus lockdown – with one in three saying they no longer need to set an alarm to wake up in the morning.

A study for 23andMe found that the average wake-up time for people working from home had shifted by 48 minutes to 7.06am from 6.18am before the pandemic.

Researchers say this later wake-up time is much closer to the natural genetic wake up time of 7.55am and could have positive benefits on mood and brain function.

Sleep experts say waking up naturally increases our chances of doing so during REM sleep – which is the optimal state to transition from being asleep to being awake.

The study set out to examine the impact lockdown measures designed to slow the spread of coronavirus were having on sleep patterns.

Sleep expert Dr Neil Stanley says the pattern of our sleep is usually affected by a need to get up and get to work on time – or when we get home from work.

‘With more people now working from home, we now have the chance to construct our days around our natural rhythm,’ he said.

This natural rhythm includes ‘going to bed when we are sleepy and waking naturally without an alarm’.

Since being in lockdown, many people have also experienced more vivid and intense dreams, something Dr Stanley says could be due to waking during REM sleep.

‘Everyone dreams 4-5 times a night, but we can only remember a dream if we wake up during it,’ the sleep expert said.

‘If our sleep is disturbed, as it may be at the moment due to anxiety and worry, then we may remember them in more detail than normal.’

The 23andMe study also found that a fifth of Brits say they are struggling to get to sleep due to the lockdown keeping them indoors.

The survey for the consumer genetics company found that despite having more time to rest, some are having trouble switching off at night.

‘One of the problems with lockdown is the lack of activity and rhythm in our lives. Try and stick to a routine and remember to keep your body and brain active during the day, this could be by doing a puzzle or an at-home workout,’ said Dr Stanley.

Professor Mark Blagrove from Swansea University says a lack of stimulation caused by staying at home for days on end has an impact on sleep and dreams.

Millions of people have been told to ‘stay indoors’ by the government to slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19 and to protect key workers who still need to be out.

‘Many people will have experienced a change in their circumstances recently, and any type of stress may be dreamt about,’ said Professor Blagrove.

A further 24 per cent say they’ve become more restless whilst asleep and one in ten have even had dreams about coronavirus and the impact on their health.

With recent changes to our daily lives it is no surprise that sleeping patterns have been affected, the company said.

Dr Stanley advises trying to go to bed early enough so that you can wake up naturally without requiring an alarm clock.

He says clocks ‘startle us’ from our sleep which causes an increase in heart rate and blood pressure, as well as an increase in stress levels.

‘Waking naturally means that we are woken gently at the right time for our brains and bodies,’ the expert in healthy sleep patterns said.

‘Find out what time you naturally wake and endeavour to wake up at the same time each day. Soon this will become a habit, and you won’t need to rely on an alarm clock to get you up in the morning.’

Staying in sync with the sun and getting adequate exposure to sunlight is also vital for a healthy sleep pattern, according to Stanley.

‘Sunlight is the main zeitgeber (time-giver) for our bodies and brains keeping our circadian rhythms in sync.’

He also recommends a digital detox with time away from screens as blue light suppresses the release of melatonin – the chemical the brain uses for sleep signals.

Stanley says this means it will take longer for you to fall asleep or impact negatively on the quality of the sleep you get.

‘So, aim to keep phones and tablets out of your bedroom for at least 40 minutes before lights out,’ he said.

The study also recommends developing a calming, wind-down routine every night before bed – whether it’s a bath or reading a book as it will help relax your mind.