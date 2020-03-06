Coronavirus: UK firms may install temperature-measuring CCTV

UK firms are considering the installation of temperature-measuring CCTV systems with the ability to ‘detect, divert and isolate’ sick employees to keep offices open.

The cameras would scan employees entering their workplaces and flag any that appeared to be suffering a fever — a common symptom of coronavirus.

Serviced office provider Offices.co.uk told MailOnline that three large UK firms have already asked them to explore the application of virus-screening CCTV systems.

They added that each of the cameras will retail for around £3,000–5,000 ($3,842–6,404), a price that includes the processing system, monitor and camera tripod.

‘Building managers are facing a nightmare with coronavirus,’ said senior broker Jonathan Ratcliffe of Offices.co.uk.

‘One person could potentially infect hundreds meaning the building would have to close for weeks.

‘There is going to be big money being thrown at this issue,’ he added.

The special CCTV systems could be set up in a workplace or other building’s reception or entrance area.

Each camera has two so-called ‘regions of interest’ that it scans and can take temperature measurements of up to two people at once.

This information could then be relayed to a central computer system or displayed directly on a monitor for guards to view.

‘Security personnel would be trained to use Smart Coronavirus CCTV to detect, divert and isolate those people they fear may be carrying the virus,’ a spokesperson for Offices.co.uk said.

At this point, security guards could then use secondary tests to determine whether the suspect is actually infected and should be treated accordingly.

Mr Ratcliffe said that Offices.co.uk are assessing the best threshold temperature for the CCTV systems to be able to distinguish between unaffected and potentially feverish individuals.

In China, police on patrol are already using similar helmet-mounted cameras, which highlight individuals with body temperatures above 99.14°F (37.3°C).

One major drawback of the concept could be the scanning speed. With each camera only able to process two people at a time, the system would require the use of holding lines, like those seen at airport security, before employees can get into work.

Nevertheless, Mr Ratcliffe said that ‘automating the detection process to keep those with signs of the virus is the best form of defence to protect against large offices being shut down completely’.

‘We will definitely see this technology used in large banks and financial institutions in the City,’ he concluded.