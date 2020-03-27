Coronavirus UK: Mobile networks outage as millions home-work

All major mobile networks in the UK went down on Tuesday just as millions of British workers started to logon to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There was a spike in the number of office workers staying home to work the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to avoid all unnecessary travel.

People suddenly found they couldn’t make voice calls on their mobile phone and in some cases calls would cut out half way through.

The operators admitted there was a fault with equipment that linked them all together, meaning people couldn’t call between networks.

O2 customer Rick Grogan said: ‘So not only is business completely slowing down, us self employed reps now have this to deal with. Compensation O2?’

The first issues were reported to Down Detector at about 9:14 GMT covering all of the major mobile networks – issues continued until nearly 14:00 GMT.

The issues coincided with the start of the working day and affected all the networks – including Vodafone, O2, 3, Virgin, Vodafone, Tesco Mobile, GiffGaff and EE.

O2, Vodafone and Three customers were unable to connect to EE and EE customers were unable to connect to O2, Vodafone and Three.

In a statement, a spokesman for EE said: ‘A technical incident with equipment that connects the UK’s mobile networks together has caused some customers to have problems making phone calls today.

‘Data was not affected, and emergency 999 calls were completed successfully. This was not related to any increase in calls created by a rise in working from home.’

Industry leaders are meeting with Ofcom to ensure the issue isn’t repeated again in future – especially at a time when more people are reliant on the networks.

Users took to Twitter to complain about the outage, particularly at a time of increased home working and for people in isolation that may need to speak to doctors or other professionals.

Sue Cressman said she has a long journey planned to go and help her mum and doesn’t want to leave if the network is down.

Mike Barratt said: ‘Bad time for O2 to go down when so many people are working from home today’.

Kelly McGreachy said: ‘Very very bad time for O2 to go down all over when people are working from home or even people that need to call doctors etc that don’t have a landline. Ridiculous couldn’t of timed it better.’

O2 apologised to customers and said it was an issue that impacted all networks and they were working together to resolve the problem.

‘At a time when the country needs connectivity most, it is important we work together rather than pointing fingers before facts have been determined’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to avoid public areas, stay home from work if possible and self isolate if they have coronavirus symptoms.

‘Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and stop all non-essential travel,’ Boris Johnson said at a press conference on Monday.

‘We need people to start working from home where they possible can. You should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues.’

In a special plea to the capital, Mr Johnson said people there were at the highest risk. ‘It looks as though London is now a few weeks ahead… it’s important that Londoners now pay special attention to what we are saying about avoiding all non-essential contact.’

This put a sudden strain on the mobile networks as people began making work phone calls on their portable devices, rather than on the more robust work landline networks.

It wasn’t just O2 though, users of EE took to Twitter to express concern that even the EE account website was down.

A Three UK spokesperson said: ‘We are aware of an issue affecting around 3% of voice calls. We apologise for any inconvenience and our team is working to fix this ASAP. The rest of the network is stable.’

Vodafone said in a statement: ‘There was a relatively short lived problem with around 9% of voice calls only on 3G not getting through. All the operators are working together on the matter.’

Ru Bhikha, uSwitch.com mobiles expert said consumers are more reliant than ever on their phones ‘at this challenging time’.

‘Many people working from home cannot manage without their mobile phone, and those self-isolating for health reasons will be dependent on their device for contact with the outside world, so it’s vital that any issues are sorted as quickly as possible.

‘Mobile users should be reassured, however, as providers say they are confident that mobile and broadband networks can cope with the increased traffic due to people working from home,’ Bhikha said.

‘If your voice calling is down, it is worth using one of the messenger apps such as WhatsApp, which uses an internet connection to make the call. However, Wi-Fi calling isn’t available to all customers, so check before relying on this service.’