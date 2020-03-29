Coronavirus UK: Virgin Mobile DOWN as millions home-work

Virgin Mobile is down, leaving customers unable to make or receive calls as millions of people across the UK struggle to work from home amid coronavirus crisis.

Reports of issues with the service began at around 7:00 am this morning, rising to 640 around 11:30 am, according to outage monitor site Downdetector.

Among locations experiencing issues with the service are London, Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow and Manchester.

‘There are no widespread broadband issues on our network,’ a Virgin Media spokesperson told MailOnline.

‘We’re aware of an intermittent issue affecting voice services for some of our mobile customers but this has no relation to our other services.’

‘We’re working to get this fixed as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience.’

Virgin customers have turned to twitter for help with the localised outages.

‘@virginmedia I have no broadband. Is there a problem in the Edinburgh area?’ asked Robert Cairns.

‘Rebooted twice still nothing,’ he added.

Twitter user Paul Caley wrote: ‘@virginmedia can you give us some insight when services in the CH45 area will be back on? Been given 4 different times now, all lapsed, broadband/tv not working. No clarity on the app or help line. Thanks.’

Other users reported that outages had not just arisen this morning.

‘@virginmedia really poor customer service. I’ve got an outage problem in my area, its been going on for a few days,’ tweeted @racheldownuk.

‘I rung to speak to someone, 45 minutes later and they didn’t help at all. Still not able to call, can someone help please?’ she added.