Designers create a covid-19 inspired website that yells at users when they touch their faces

A new website will help users stop unconsciously touching their faces by monitoring them through their web cams and playing a loud ‘NO!’ whenever they reach for their faces, one of the most common ways of transmitting the Covid-19 virus.

The site, simply called DoNotTouchYourFace.com, was built to run in the background as users go about their normal workdays.

Before starting a session, it will ask for access to the web cam and then take a recording of the user sitting still for a few seconds as a baseline.

Then users will be asked to touch their face in as many different ways as they can imagine—rubbing their eyes, cupping their chin, scratching their nose, and everything in between–according to a report in Vice.

A machine learning tool built into the site, TensorFlow.js, will then analyze the footage to identify specific movements that will trigger its loud warning sound.

Whenever it identifies a user reaching to touch their face, a recording of a loud ‘NO!’ will automatically play, along with a popup notification saying, ‘You touched your face.’

In recent weeks, a number of scammers and cybercriminals have tried to profit from the Covid-19 outbreak with a wide range of sites offering to sell home testing kits and more.

A report from the cybersecurity firm Check Point found that more than half of the 4,000 Covid-19 related websites it reviewed were connected to former cybercriminals or were otherwise of dubious origin.

DoNotTouchYourFace.com is free to use and doesn’t require any personal information or accounts to operate.

The site promises it won’t store any images, footage, or try to otherwise use the footage to harvest user data.

‘This entire site runs locally—all the calculations from your webcam and alerts are done on your computer and are never sent over the internet,’ the site’s FAQ says.

It was created by Isaac Blankensmith, Brian Moore, and Mike Bodge, who runs the design studio Delete Yourself in Portland, Oregon.

‘We all work at our desks all day and pretty much touch our faces all the time,’ Bodge told Vice.

‘We decided to make a tool that can help train us to break that habit.’

According to a test run by Vice, the site can be inconsistent, sometimes yelling ‘NO!’ when nothing’s happening, and other times not recognizing a flagrant nose scratch.

In spite of the imperfections, the site’s creators say it’s helped them cut back on reaching for their faces so much.

‘I’ve had the website running in a background tab constantly since we launched,’ Blankensmith said.

‘I’ve noticed even when not at my desk, a little voice in the back of my head says ‘no!’ whenever I reach for my face.’