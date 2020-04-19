Diet Can Change the Way Sugar Tastes – Here’s the Science Behind It

Learning and tasting are controlled by the same molecules, animal studies show.

The food animals eat can change how they perceive future food. This response uses the same machinery that the brain uses to learn, new research has found.

Researchers at the University of Sydney have discovered the basic science of how sweet taste perception is fine-tuned in response to different diets. While it has long been known that food can taste different based on previous experience, until now we didn’t know the molecular pathways that controlled this effect.

Professor Greg Neely at the Charles Perkins Centre and School of Life and Environmental Sciences with Professor Qiaoping Wang (formerly at the Charles Perkins Centre and now based at Sun Yat-Sen University, China) used fruit flies to study sweet taste. They learned that taste is highly subjective based on previous experience.

Professor Neely said they learned four important things:

The food animals eat can change how they perceive future food. This response uses the same machinery that the brain uses to learn. Pathways that can extend lifespan were also involved in enhancing taste perception, and diets in fruit flies that promote long life were also found to enhance taste perception. Lifespan, learning and sensory perception are linked in ways we are just starting to understand.

The fruit fly ‘tongue’ is a proboscis, an elongated sucking mouthpart.

Fruit fly ‘tongue’

“We found that the fruit fly ‘tongue’ – taste sensors on its proboscis and front feet – can learn things using the same molecular pathways that the fly brain uses to learn things,” Professor Neely said. “Central to this is the neurotransmitter dopamine.”

“It turns out these are also the same chemical pathways that humans use to learn and remember all sorts of things,” Professor Neely said. “This really highlights how learning is a whole-body phenomenon; and was a complete surprise to us.”

Professor Wang, who led the study, said: “We were surprised to find that a protein-restricted diet that makes an animal live much longer also turns up the intensity of sucrose perception for that animal, and that is dependent on the same learning and longevity pathways.

“The response was also really specific. For example, when we fed flies food that had no sweetness, the animals’ sweet taste perception was enhanced, but only for glucose, not for fructose. We have no idea why they specifically focus just on one kind of sugar when they perceive them both as sweet.”

“We also found that eating high amounts of sugar suppressed sweet taste perception, making sugar seem less sweet,” Professor Neely said. “This finding, which occurs through a different mechanism, matched nicely with recent results from our colleague Monica Dus at the University of Michigan, who is the world expert in this area.”