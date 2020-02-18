Distressed fox with head trapped inside a 2litre bottle highlights the danger of plastic pollution 

A distressed fox caught with his head trapped inside a 2 litre bottle is highlighting the danger posed to animals by litter and plastic pollution.

The RSPCA were called to Grove School, Birmingham, after the poor creature’s predicament was spotted by local families on February 12, 2020.

Officers spent two hours trying to catch the terrified fox before they could release his head from the the carelessly discarded piece of rubbish and set him free.

The upsetting incident is one of hundreds caused by plastic waste that the animal welfare charity responds to each year.

It it vital to cut down on plastic usage and dispose of waste correctly, they said, to ensure that animals don’t ‘pay the price’ for our rubbish.

RSPCA Animal welfare officers Victoria Hurr and Adam McConkey came to the rescue of the frightened fox.

‘The large 2 litre bottle was missing the narrow neck so the fox had managed to push his head inside the cavity and got it stuck, Ms Hurr said.

‘Goodness knows how long he’d been like that but if he hadn’t have been spotted he would have died from dehydration and starvation, or could have even been hit and killed by a vehicle.’

‘He was very distressed and confused but still gave us the run-around!’

‘It took us two hours before we were able to get him out from underneath a cabin, corner him and get him onto a grasper so we could safely remove the bottle.’

‘Thankfully, he wasn’t injured so we released him there and then and he scarpered happily off into the undergrowth.’

The RSPCA responds to around 5,000 incidents every year involving animals and litter — with plastic waste accounting for hundreds of these.

‘We’ve seen a huge rise in the number of incidents of wild animals being injured or trapped due to plastic litter,’ said Mr McConkey.

‘We see seals with plastic stuck around their necks causing deep lacerations and wounds; wildlife with plastic and glass jars stuck over their heads or plastic taping wrapped around their bodies; birds with plastic fishing wire wrapped around their legs cutting off the blood circulation.’

‘It’s so important to cut down on the amount of plastic waste we’re using and to ensure our litter is properly disposed of so animals don’t pay the price for our waste.’