Dyson, JCB and Rolls Royce may face problems making ventilators, experts warn

British manufacturing giants such as Dyson and JCB face months of arduous preparation before they can turn their hands to building ventilators.

Experts warn the appeal of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for businesses to turn their factory production lines into ventilator conveyor belts may not be realistic.

The firms may need to overhaul their entire supply chain and have to hastily train their staff to make and check the critical life-support devices.

Reports suggest that British companies may soon be ordered rather than asked to manufacture ventilators much like firms 80 years ago during the Second World War.

Robert Harrison, a professor of engineering at Warwick Manufacturing Group, thinks that firms like JCB and Rolls Royce could, in theory, manufacture ventilators.

Mr Harrison says sourcing the parts required would be difficult, while training staff to build and test the life-saving apparatus is also fraught with difficulties.

‘They have relevant skills and capabilities, but given that all the design and manufacturing related information could be supplied to them, getting the parts and the tooling to manufacture such a thing will be a significant task, perhaps taking many months,’ he said.

‘Today’s ventilators are quite complex products – there is a computer-electronic control system with valves, regulators, filters, oxygen and exhalation sensors, flow meters.

‘Because something is needed very quickly, I think it would not be a case of utilising any new technologies but taking a tried and tested design and trying to reproduce this in volume and at the required level of quality.

‘As this is a life-critical piece of equipment, achieving this is a significant challenge given that, amongst other things, it requires an existing manufacturer of such equipment to provide their design and manufacturing-related know-how as an enabler.’

Professor David Delpy, a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, also raised concerns about how quickly production of ventilators that are up to regulatory standards can be increased to meet demand.

‘This proposal assumes that the NHS wants more of the latest spec ventilators with all the usual manufacturers’ guarantees and liability cover,’ said Professor Delpy, who is also of the Defence Scientific Advisory Council.

‘Since modern ventilators are usually electronically controlled with a variety of built-in sensors, there may be supply chain limitations on how rapidly one can ramp up production.

‘The previous generation of mechanical ventilators were relatively simpler, and components could be manufactured by many engineering companies with fairly standard machine tools.

‘These are certainly adequate for all but the most complex ventilation support cases, but I suspect there are currently no UK manufacturers of these since there is no NHS market for them.’

Dyson, Rolls Royce, JCB, Honda, Philips and Unipart are among those who have either been confirmed to be involved with the request or have registered their interest.

In response to how Dyson would build ventilators, a spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘Using our expertise and resources we are working with other companies to see if we can provide a rapid solution.’

Rolls Royce, meanwhile, told MailOnline: ‘We understand that the government is exploring ways in which businesses can help deal with the outbreak of COVID-19.

‘As they shape their plans, we are keen to do whatever we can to help the government and the country at this time and will look to provide any practical help we can.’

A spokesperson from logistics company Unipart also confirmed to MailOnline that it had been approached by the government.

‘We’re pleased to be involved in such an important project and doing everything we can to help,’ they said.

Asked whether there was concern that the NHS is entering the crisis stage of the pandemic without enough ventilators, the PM’s official spokesperson said: ‘We are facing what is an unprecedented situation.

‘That’s going to require an unprecedented response and that’s why the Prime Minister is urging industry to work with government.

‘The response has been a positive one.’

Ventilators work as an artificial set of lungs that bring in oxygen and remove carbon dioxide from the body.

They are commonly used for treating people with respiratory illnesses as well as breathing difficulties, as experienced by COVID-19 patients.

But the NHS only has 5,000 of the machines and will need ‘many times more than that’ in the weeks and months ahead, according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

‘If you produce a ventilator then we will buy it – no number is too high,’ he said this weekend.

‘We’re working with companies – we’ve been working with them for some time – both to buy ventilators that are available but also to switch over production so ventilators and other critical equipment.’

Concerns have also been raised as to how quickly production of ventilators can be ramped up to face an illness that is yet to peak in the UK.

There are now more than 1,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, with 55 deaths.

There are also doubts as to how mass producers of hand dryers and tractors can turn their workforce to mass-producing ventilators at scale with the known-how required.

Companies would also have to equip production lines and train workers to assemble and test the product, while sourcing the parts quickly, such as electronics, valves and air-turbines, could be difficult.

This could be made made more manageable for the big firms if subassemblies were made by an existing ventilator manufacturer.

Hancock admitted that ventilators are ‘relatively complicated pieces of kit’ and that he ‘couldn’t make one’ himself.

‘But they’re not so complicated that the advanced manufacturing that this country is so good at now can’t be able to turn its production lines over to,’ he said this weekend.

Participants with knowledge of the call said the government wants to have the ventilator push ‘on stream’ within the next fortnight.

It was claimed by one person who reportedly participated in the call that Mr Johnson had ‘joked’ the coordinated effort to build the machines could be known as ‘Operation Last Gasp’.