Einstein’s favourite childhood toy is set to fetch up to £46,000 at auction 

Albert Einstein’s favourite childhood toy that he cherished all his life will go up for sale next month for £46,000 ($60,000).

The German game, titled ‘Perlen Mosaik Spiel’ (Mosaic Pearl Game), consists of 520 coloured beads that can be inserted into a punch-hole frame to create patterns.

The game shows some general signs of wear and tear, including minor chipping to the title label and ‘intriguing’ pencil markings inside the box, which may represent his first autograph.

The board game would have been cherished by the young and gifted physicist, who went on to win the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics.

Seller Bonhams New York describes the set as ‘a rare and joyous Einstein artefact of museum quality’ and ‘an essential learning tool for the young genius’.

Measuring 10 by 7.3 by 1.5 inches, the precious memento was made in the 1870s and goes up for sale on March 6.

‘A childhood game that Einstein kept throughout his life, only gifting it at the time of his death, this toy was clearly an important personal memento from the earliest development of the young scientist,’ the auctioneer says on its website.

The German physicist would have entertained himself for many hours as a young boy in the early 1880s playing with the pegboard, which he kept for the rest of his life.

His sister, Maja Epsietin, said that the games that young Albert played with as a child were characteristic of Albert’s capabilities.

‘These were mostly puzzles, fretsaw work, the erection of complicated structures with the well-known Anker building blocks, and above all the construction of multi-storied card castles, with which he filled his leisure,’ she once said.

Perlen-Mosiak is a decorative box with a sliding cover that contains the coloured beads.

These beads are placed in the punch-hole cover to form creative designs, letters or any kind of pattern.

Some psychologists see Perlen Mosiak as an important childhood learning tool that promote visual thinking and artistic imagination, as well as mathematical skills.

‘One can easily imagine Einstein’s neural synapses growing while he created diagrams and letters with this game,’ Bonhams says.

The early board game may have been instrumental in Einstein’s self-described tendency to ‘very rarely think in words at all’.

Einstein’s Perlen-Mosiak was gifted to a friend at the time of his death in 1955 and, according to media reports, sold last June for $13,000 (£10,200).

It was reportedly sold by Kestenbaum & Company alongside other personal items of Einstein’s, including napkins and shot glasses.

The toy was displayed in an exhibit at the Mitsuo Aida Museum in Tokyo from 2005 to 2006.