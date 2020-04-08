Elon Musk BANS SpaceX staff from using Zoom citing ‘significant privacy and security concerns’

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has banned his staff from using the videoconferencing service Zoom, as the platform has been plagued by privacy and security issues.

The tech tycoon is said to have disabled the company’s access, ‘effectively immediately’, and notified its more than 6,000 employees in an email dated March 28 about the change.

‘We understand that many of us were using this tool for conferences and meeting support,’ SpaceX said in the message.

‘Please use email, text or phone as alternate means of communication.’

SpaceX’s ban on Zoom illustrates the mounting challenges facing aerospace manufacturers as they develop technology deemed vital to national security while also trying to keep employees safe from the fast-spreading respiratory illness.

NASA, one of SpaceX’s biggest customers, also prohibits its employees from using Zoom, said Stephanie Schierholz, a spokeswoman for the U.S. space agency.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston office on Monday issued a warning about Zoom, telling users not to make meetings on the site public or share links widely after it received two reports of unidentified individuals invading school sessions, a phenomenon known as ‘Zoombombing.’

Investigative news site The Intercept on Tuesday reported that Zoom video is not end-to-end encrypted between meeting participants, and that the company could view sessions.

‘We want to start by apologizing for the confusion we have caused by incorrectly suggesting that Zoom meetings were capable of using end-to-end encryption,’ the company said in a blog post.

‘Zoom has always strived to use encryption to protect content in as many scenarios as possible, and in that spirit, we used the term end-to-end encryption.’

The company added that it encrypts all content from Zoom meetings where everyone is using the Zoom app and the sessions are not being recorded. It said it was unable to currently encrypt content when users log in using other devices.

Zoom is becoming an essential service for millions of Americans who are self-isolating in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus, but hackers are using the tool for their own agendas.

Internet trolls are Zoombombing calls by displaying pornographic and racists content while users hold work conferences, online teaching sessions and even alcohol anonymous meetings – leaving many to wonder just how secure the service is.

However, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan spoke with Good Morning America Wednesday to assure the public that privacy is of upmost importance to the firm and revealed features that will keep internet trolls at bay.

Yuan explained that users can create passwords for meetings, waiting rooms and lockdown each session in order to keep their calls safe.

Digital break-ins on Zoom meetings are taking place across the US as much of country is placed on lockdown and forced to resort to online video conferences to communicate to limit the spread of the coronavirus – more than 245 million Americans are either self-isolating or mandated to stay home.

However, all these internet trolls have to do is search the internet for links to video conferences and enter the calls to launch their sneering harassment.

‘There are things we can do every day to protect ourselves while using the platform,’ he said.

You need to understand the secure feature of about how to use Zoom.’

Those features include creating a password for each meeting, so only those attending can enter.

Users can also establish a waiting room for the group, allowing them to welcome in specific people and keep track of who is attending.

And for added safety, meetings can be lockdown once everyone is inside.