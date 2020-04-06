Elon Musk hits back at claims Tesla shipped the wrong ventilators to a New York hospital

Elon Musk has come under fire for sending ventilators to a New York City hospital that ‘don’t have any functionality in dealing’ with the coronavirus.

New York City Hospitals shared an image on Twitter thanking Musk and Tesla for delivering 40 ventilators to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, but the photo shows BiPAP machines that are traditionally used for patients with sleep apnea.

However, the Tesla CEO is rebutting claims that the firm delivered the wrong ventilators, stating New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo had asked for both noninvasive and invasive devices, according to InterestingEngineer.

The FDA recently announced that BiPAP, the ones Tesla delivered, and CPAP machines could be used as an alternative to traditional life-support ventilators, as hospitals face shortages of the larger, more complex and costly devices.

‘Invasive ventilators are for worst case patients,’ Musk shared in a tweet on Thursday.

‘Survival rate at that point is low, as Gov Cuomo has pointed out. Nonetheless, we start delivery of intratracheal Medtronic units in NYC tonight.’

Musk announced last week that he was working to provide hospitals around the world with ventilators to treat patients with the virus.

The CEO had previously dismissed concerns about the outbreak, going as so far as to call the panic ‘dumb.’

But he seemed to quickly change his tune after the coronavirus made its way to the US – there are currently more than 245,300 cases reported in the country and the death toll has surpassed 6,000.

And New York City has been deemed the ‘epicenter’ of the coronavirus with over 102,800 cases and more than 2,935 deaths.

Musk had previously told his Twitter followers that ‘if there is a shortage’ he would step in to make ventilators for patients in intensive care who are struggling to stave off COVID-19 – and he has delivered on his promise.

The Financial Times had reported that Tesla had delivered the wrong ventilators to the Queens hospital.

The article argues that Tesla had delivered ventilators used for people with sleep apnea instead of the invasive ventilators severe coronavirus patients need to keep them alive.

However, FDA recently announced that both CPAP and BiPAP machines could be used as an alternative to traditional life-support ventilators to treat patients with coronavirus, as hospitals face shortages of the larger, more complex and costly devices.

Musk said in a tweet on Thursday that ‘all hospitals were given exact specifications’ of the machines, and that ‘all confirmed they would be critical.’

He added that delivery of more intensive ventilators made by Medtronic would be delivered in New York City Thursday evening.

Although critics are taking this time to come down on Musk, New York State officials also issued a statement Thursday saying: ‘The State Department of Health has approved Northwell’s protocol allowing BiPAP machines to be converted into ventilators.

‘The State has purchased 3,000 BiPAP machines from Philips in Pittsburgh, and 750 machines are already in stock and will be distributed to hospitals.’

However, doctors have come forward saying they do not even call BiPAP and CPAP machines ‘ventilators’, the Los Angeles Times’ Russ Mitchell reports.

NPR has released a report stating CPAP devices could also be spreading the disease ‘by aerosolizing the virus.’

The event had occurred at a Washington state nursing home, where first responders found the machines used throughout the facility were infected with coronavirus – which resulted in 19 deaths.

The American Society of Anesthesiologists issued a statement following the outbreak at the nursing home, discouraging CPAP as a way to treat coronaviurs patients — advice largely informed by experience with the SARS epidemic in 2003.

Studies released in 2003 found that CPAP and similar devices ‘can pump viruses into the air, potentially increasing the spread of a contagious disease.’