Elon Musk promises to start building ventilators to fill the shortage

Tesla’s Elon Musk has offered to help produce more ventilators if the US runs out – despite potentially having to close his factory to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The CEO of SpaceX told his Twitter followers that ‘if there is a shortage’ he would step in to make ventilators so patients in intensive care can breath as their bodies battle against the illness.

‘We will make ventilators if there is a shortage,’ Musk tweeted today in response to a fan’s suggestion the billionaire should repurpose his factory for the task.

This is despite Tesla’s California Fremont factory facing imminent closure as part of an industry-wide shutdown to allow workers into isolation.

Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Honda, and Toyota all said they would shut down their factories in North America, citing concerns for employees who work in close quarters building automobiles.

Nissan are going to close US factories and Hyundai shut down its Alabama plant after a worker tested positive for the virus.

Despite the plant closures by other automakers, electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc.’s assembly plant in Fremont, California, remained open Wednesday.

Production continued even though Alameda County on Tuesday night declared it a ‘nonessential business’ under the county’s shelter-in-place order.

More than a dozen Northern California counties – an area home to about 10 million people and including all of the San Francisco Bay Area – have ordered residents to shelter in place for three weeks.

Businesses have been ordered to send employees home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses that can remain open include pharmacies, banks and supermarkets, but not electric car manufacturing.

In an email to employees, Tesla Human Resources said the company does not have final word from city, county, state and federal governments on whether the plant can operate.

Tesla has conflicting guidance from different levels of government, the email said.

The note said production workers should still report for work unless they aren’t feeling well. If that’s the case, they should use paid time off. The email said there would be further communication Wednesday night.

On Wednesday Musk’s Twitter comment immediately drew hundreds of replies urging him to act immediately.

‘If, for whatever reason, you don’t believe there currently is a shortage, by all estimates, there will be,’ said a social media user with the handle Internetchilla. ‘Please help.’

Another retweeted a comment by physician Peter Attia, who said: ‘Just received word from an ICU doctor at a small NY hospital: They are officially out of ventilators and are now double venting patients with COVID (using the same ventilator for 2 infected patients).

‘Do everything possible to avoid infection. PLEASE ISOLATE as best you can.’

The Trump administration on Tuesday urged US construction companies to donate respirator masks to hospitals and healthcare providers fighting the virus, amid a nationwide shortage.

Companies such as Apple supplier Foxconn have refitted production lines to make masks and similar items after stores in many countries ran out and suppliers were overwhelmed by the spread of the virus.

An Italian start-up used a 3D printer to replicate respirator valves, saying it would hand them to hospitals for free. Italy is battling the world’s worst outbreak outside China.

Last month, Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD said it was making five million masks and about 300,000 bottles of hand sanitizers a day.

On Wednesday, Tesla agreed to reduce the number of active workers at its California vehicle factory, a county spokesman said, amid regional lockdowns to rein in the virus.

The company employs more than 10,000 workers at its sole US auto factory in Fremont.

Musk is not the first chief executive to offer help with medical supplies on Twitter, however.

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son offered a million free virus tests this month. A day later, following criticism that he risked overwhelming medical facilities, he offered to donate a million free masks.

At General Motors’s pickup truck assembly plant in Flint, Michigan, workers have been apprehensive ever since the virus surfaced in the US, said Tommy Wolikow, a union member who delivers parts to the assembly line.

Wolikow, 38, said he comes in close contact with other workers and was afraid of catching the virus and passing it to his two daughters aged two and seven.

‘That’s the thing that I was scared the most about, being the one to bring it home to them,’ he said.

He is happy that GM is closing and is hopeful that he’ll get unemployment and supplemental pay.

Honda announced plans Wednesday morning to close for a week starting Monday, putting additional pressure on Detroit’s automakers to follow suit.

Toyota plants will close Monday and Tuesday, reopening Wednesday after a thorough cleaning, the company said. Nissan’s closures will last through April 6.

In addition, Hyundai suspended production at its plant in Montgomery, Alabama, plant Wednesday after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company said production would resume once its health and safety team determines that the plant has been sufficiently sanitized.

The decision by Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler reverses a deal worked out late Tuesday in which the three agreed to cancel some shifts so they could thoroughly cleanse equipment and buildings, but keep factories open.

But workers, especially at some Fiat Chrysler factories, were still fearful and were pressuring the union to seek full closures.

Before the closings were announced, Fiat Chrysler sent workers home from a factory in Sterling Heights, Michigan, north of Detroit, after workers were concerned about the virus.

The company said a plant worker tested positive for the coronavirus but had not been to work in over a week.

Ford said it closed an assembly plant in the Detroit suburb of Wayne, Michigan, on Wednesday after a worker there tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The company said it is thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the building. Production will be halted through March 30, a spokesman added.

Automakers have resisted closing factories largely because they book revenue when vehicles are shipped from factories to dealerships.

So without production, revenue dries up. Each company has other reasons to stay open as well.

Ford, for instance, is building up F-150 pickup inventory because its plants will have to go out of service later this year to be retooled for an all-new model.