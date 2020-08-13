Elon Musk’s SpaceX Gets $316 Million After Being Hired By The Pentagon To Launch Spy Missions

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA partnership has successfully launched the first American space mission with all-American astronauts using an American rocket. It has been part of history since then. Now, the tech billionaire is coming towards The Pentagon. Reports said that SpaceX received the U.S. Air Force Contract, beating Amazon’s other tech billionaire Jeff Bezos. What will they do?

On Monday, Aug. 10, Forbes reported that Musk’s SpaceX won the multibillion-worth contract between the U.S. Air Force.

The contract is for the upcoming National Security Space Launch Phase 2 Launch Service Procurement. This event will announce the company that will replace the Russian RD-180 engines normally needed for space missions.

“Maintaining a competitive launch market, servicing both government and commercial customers, is how we encourage continued innovation on assured access to space. Today’s awards mark a new epoch of space launch that will finally transition the Department of Russian RD-180 engines,” said Dr. William Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology, and logistics.

Technically, this means that SpaceX will be working alongside The Pentagon. Beginning in 2022, the company’s Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets will launch the government security space missions.

As per The Sun U.K., it was not yet clear what would be the main objective of the 5-year contract between The Pentagon and SpaceX. We all know, however, is that SpaceX will be joined by another U.S. aerospace firm United Launch Alliance (ULA).

The report said that the Air Force allocated an amount of $653million for the contract. Both SpaceX and ULA will divide the amount; $337 million to ULA, while SpaceX is getting $316 million.

The contract, of course, was not just exclusively given to Elon Musk nor ULA. The National Security Space missions 5-year contract invited other private companies such as Blue Origin and Northrop Grumman.

Blue Origin is founded by Jeff Bezos. Unexpectedly, they did not win the contract. Back in 2019, $2.3 billion was awarded in rocket development contracts last year to competitors Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman, and United Launch Alliance, according to CNBC.

Blue Origin said it was “disappointed” in the decision to reject its bid, which had “unprecedented private investment of more than $2.5 billion.”

Not surprisingly, Blue Origins had been saddened about the grant, which raised the battle between Musk and Bezos.

However, U.S. Air Force admitted they made an ‘extremely tough decision.’ Saying that they appreciate the space companies in order to secure the space security.

