Experts to monitor the spread of fake and real coronavirus news

The spread of fake and real coronavirus information is being tracked by scientists to see which stories are getting the most attention on social media.

Researchers from the Open University will compare COVID-19 posts on Twitter, Facebook and Reddit against fact-checked articles from verified sources.

It comes as the UK government announced a spike in false and misleading narratives about the deadly virus that has put much of the world in lockdown.

Professor Harith Alani from the OU said his research could help governments, scientists and health organisations better stop the spread of dangerous rumours.

He said they would also look at ways to directly alert people on Twitter and Reddit if a post they are sharing is from a fake source or contains misinformation.

Social media giants have said they are actively working to monitor and remove misinformation about COVID-19 and are promoting official information sources.

OU researchers will look to debunk myths, such as COVID-19 is a man-made virus, that you can tell if you have the virus by holding your breath for 20 seconds and that taking a hot bath will prevent you from catching the coronavirus.

Researchers say misinformation and ‘fake advice” can be dangerous because it can lead to people ‘taking greater risks’ than if they were following official guidance.

Alani said they will provide information to policymakers and health officials about the spread of fake news on the coronavirus.

It would also then be used to alert social media users about the extent to which they are spreading false information – with possible warnings about a fake post.

They will extend existing tools and algorithms already in use for monitoring generic fake news as part of a project called CO-INFORM.

This project provides a dashboard and information that lets journalists, policymakers and others track fake news.

‘We will extend and use such algorithms to find the claims that are being made about COVID-19,’ said Alani, a professor of web science at the OU.

He said they would ‘check them against facts from trusted and authoritative sources, and produce knowledge and graphs for policymakers and health influencers’.

‘We will collect those articles (the misinforming ones and the corrective ones from the fact-checkers) and track their spread on social media, to understand which ones are spreading more than others,’ added Alani.

He said they would look at which geographic areas, by what age and cultural groups, etc the articles are most quickly spread.

‘This could hopefully help governments, scientists, media, and health organisations to get a better understanding of what misinformation needs to be addressed more urgently, and how effective fact-checking and other campaigns have been in halting the spread of particular rumours online.’

This would show which rumours are spreading more than others, where, and when.

The team will also investigate the most effective way to alert users on Twitter and Reddit of the extent to which they are spreading false information in their posts.

‘We know that we can use this information to show individuals how much false information they have been circulating on social media,’ said Alani.

‘We need to look at how to correct people’s beliefs in a more effective and personalised fashion.

‘Although we are seeing that this misinformation is spreading, we don’t yet know the effect of this on this type of crisis.’

The Department of Health and Social Care urged people to watch out for false guidance about coronavirus online.

It pointed towards nhs.uk/coronavirus for official advice on the outbreak.

A cross-Government counter-disinformation unit was set up in a bid to deal with the potential extent, scope and impact of misleading and false details.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport-led team will engage with social media companies to monitor interference with the aim of limiting the spread coronavirus-related fake news.

Official NHS guidance is now being displayed at the top of internet search results as part of a crackdown.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: ‘These changes will ensure the latest trusted NHS guidance sits at the very top of Google search lists, so people can be reassured they are reading official, up-to-date Government advice.’

A wide range of fake posts have been shared across social media since the start of the outbreak, which scientists say risk making the pandemic worse.

However, the Department of Health says there is no basis for this claim; you should instead consult nhs.uk/coronavirus for official advice on the outbreak.

A more recent piece of misinformation is that it can’t spread in warmer climates.

The World Health Organisation says all evidence suggests it can be transmitted anywhere including places with hot and humid weather.

It’s also not true that Vitamin C can prevent you from catching the virus, cancer, heart disease and other illnesses – as claimed by Nobel prize winner Linus Pauling.

Recent research suggests taking an average dose of 200mg of vitamin C does reduce the duration of a cold in the general population, according to a review of several dozen studies in 2013 cited by independent fact-checking charity fullfact.org.

However, there was no evidence it could prevent the common cold. Similarly, there’s no evidence it can prevent Covid-19.

The UK-based charity the Center for Countering Digital Hate has been tracking 50 social media accounts that are peddling health-related misinformation.

These forums promote fake cures, question the risk from the current pandemic and peddle conspiracies suggesting that the virus was man-made for nefarious ends.

Funding for the three year long Open University project came in part from a €393,000 EU emergency fund grant.