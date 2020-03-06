Extreme weather that caused Australia’s bushfires at least 30% more likely due to climate change

The extreme ‘fire weather’ that caused Australia’s devastating bushfires is at least 30 per cent more likely due to human-induced climate change, a study has found.

The actual figure could in fact be higher, report publisher the World Weather Attribution group cautioned.

This, they explained, is because the climate models used underestimate increases in the frequency and intensity of the heatwaves which are a key driver of bushfires.

If global temperatures rise by 3.6°F (2°C), climate change will make the fire weather conditions seen in 2019–2020 four times more likely, the researchers predict.

Australia’s most recent fire season — which came on the back of the driest and hottest year in the country’s records — has been both prolonged and devastating, hitting the south-east of the nation the hardest.

In total, bushfires killed at least 34 people and more than a billion wild animals, as well as incinerated millions of hectares of land, destroyed nearly 6,000 buildings and smothered cities in smoke.

In their study, Friederike Otto of the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford and colleagues considered the so-called ‘fire weather index’.

This measure covers the conditions of heat, drought, humidity and wind that can lead to bushfires.

Using both computer models and real-life observations, the team assessed the probability of reaching a fire weather index as high as seen in the 2019/2020 season under the current 1°C of warming, as compared with the climate of the year 1900.

Since 1979 — when records for the fire weather index began — the records show an increasing risk of Australian bushfires.

Compared to the climate of 1900, it is now four times more likely that the kind of fire weather seen in recent months will occur — but the researchers needed to assess how much of this increased risk was a result of climate change.

To pick out the role of climate change on its own, Dr Otto and colleagues turned to computer models — which found that there had been at least a 30 per cent increase in the likelihood of extreme fire-triggering weather.

However, the researchers noted, these climate models ‘dramatically’ underestimate increases in extreme heat — key to creating the conditions for bush fires — so the scale of the climate influence is likely to be much greater.

The analysis, which has not yet been subject to peer-review, also looked separately at two conditions — extreme heat and drought or periods of very low rainfall — which are important elements of the fire weather index.

The analysis found that weeks of the kind of hot temperatures seen in south-east Australia in December 2019 have been made at least twice as likely by climate change.

Furthermore, heatwaves like the one seen in Australia in 2019/2020 are now 1.8–3.6°F (1–2°C) hotter than they were in 1900, the observational records show.

However, there was no clear trend towards the dry extremes also seen last year.

‘We know climate change is happening — for that, we do not need to do attribution studies — but how climate change is playing out in different parts of the world is very different,’ said Dr Otto.

‘What we are aiming to do with the World Weather Attribution is answering the question, very concretely, of how climate change is affecting the extreme weather we have just experienced.’

Although the study confirmed that climate change was an important driver of the fires, more work would be needed to enhance climate models in order to make them better at predicting heatwaves, Dr Otto added.

Climate change is now part of Australia’s landscape, said climatologist Sophie Lewis of the University of New South Wales, in Canberra.

‘Extreme heat is clearly influenced by human-caused climate change, which can influence fire conditions,’ she said.

‘There is evidence that Australian fire seasons have lengthened and become more intense, and extreme temperatures have played a role in this.’