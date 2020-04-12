Facebook and Apple say personal N95 masks they are donating were stockpiled during wildfires 

Tech giants are donating millions of medical masks to health care workers in the wake of the coronavirus to help combat the severe shortage of medical supplies.

Apple, Facebook, Google and Tesla are among the big names supplying hospitals across the US with N95 masks – but the announcements are raising questions about why these companies have such a large stockpile.

According to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) guidelines, companies located in California are recommended to have a certain number of masks per employee in case of an emergency, specifically in the event of a wildfire.

Now that these firms have mandated a work-from-home policy until further notice, they have no need for the masks, allowing them to share their reserve with medical workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic.

The mask shortage has been a major problem in hospitals across the US as healthcare workers attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Some doctors and nurses have said they have even had to reuse gear with some taking to social media to beg for supplies.

And tech giants of the world are coming to their rescue, according to The Daily Beast.

Apple announced it will donate nine million masks, Facebook is giving away 720,000 and Tesla will supply healthcare workers with 250,000.

A Facebook spokesperson told DailyMail.com in an email: ‘Government guidelines direct California employers, which includes Facebook, to have these masks available in our emergency and disaster kits, as a result of the devastating wildfires in the Bay Area and across California several years in a row (if you have not been close to the issue, California air – especially in the Bay Area – was not breathable for several weeks each fire season, which inspired these guidelines).

‘As soon as we shut our offices globally in response to COVID-19, we were able to donate the masks while still being compliant with guidelines.’

Google is the latest firm to join the ranks and has pledged two million masks.

A Google spokesperson told DailyMail.com in an email: ‘Google will be providing direct financial support and expertise to help increase the production capacity for personal protective equipment (PPE) that will be provided to the CDC Foundation in the US in the coming weeks.’

According to FEMA, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) had provided over one million N95 masks to residents for the wildfires, with many of them going to big name companies in the area.

California labor law mandates that employers must provide respirators to their staff to use if air quality is deemed ‘harmful’.

Mike Droke, an employment lawyer expert with the firm Dorsey & Whitney, told The Daily Beast: ‘Large employers want to be prepared when something like air quality goes beyond the level they’d be required to give the masks.’

‘It’s a matter of having something you know you might need and obtaining enough of it to be ready for an emergency.’

Droke also noted a reserve is done in advance, as employers have a duty to protect their staff during disasters.

Although the masks will address the severe shortage plaguing US hospitals, it may still not be enough for areas hit the hardest by the coronavirus.

New York City, deemed an epicenter of the virus, has more than 59,000 cases and at least 1,126 people have died – it has 42 percent of confirmed cases in the US.

As thousands are flocking to hospitals, healthcare workers are using tens of thousands of mask a day.

New York City’s Presbyterian Hospital, said that it was using more than 40,000 masks a day and anticipates that it could rise to 70,000 per day.

Nurses who would normally use masks and other protective gear only once are keeping them for entire shifts or longer to conserve supplies.

As supply chains break down or delay delivery of vital equipment, nurses say they are locking away or hiding N95 respirator masks, surgical masks and other supplies that are prone to going missing if left unattended for long.

Mount Sinai, also located in New York City, could ultimately need as many as 3.5 million N95 masks and 20 million surgical masks, and that right now, some units are better-stocked than others.

Jason Kaplan, a spokesman for Mount Sinai, said in a statement on Friday that it has enough protective gear for staff, but acknowledged the pandemic has strained resources.

‘We are doing everything humanly possible to calm these fears and protect our staff and patients,’ Kaplan said.