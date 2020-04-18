Facebook could return to roots as social platform for college kids with unreleased ‘Campus’ feature

Facebook could be embracing its roots as a social media platform for college students.

According to references in Facebook’s code discovered by app researcher, Jane Manchun Wong, a feature called ‘Campus’ would only be accessible to college students and would require an email address ending in ‘.edu.’

Once a user is signed up they can reportedly create a profile with their major/minor, graduation year, and even what dorm they’re staying in to help find friends.

Facebook is working on “Campus”, a new space exclusive for college students

There will be Groups, Events, etc for “Campus” spaces pic.twitter.com/cfEwubLxTt

Campus would create separate spaces for college students where they can share their own groups, events, and more.

It’s unclear when or if or when the feature will be released, but it marks an interesting return to college-centric features for the social media giant.

Initially Facebook started as a platform for Harvard students to connect with one another and then expanded to other universities across the US.

The platform now boasts more than 3 billion monthly active users across the world.

Manchun Wong, who reverse engineers major platforms to find nascent tests and other features, has often predicted major roll outs before they take place.

Those include some Facebook features like ‘Favorites’ – a feature that lets users designate a group of people as a type of ‘inner circle’ and then send content to them on-demand via Messenger.

Other findings, like a ‘Latest Posts’ feature in Instagram discovered in code within the social media platform’s app, have yet to materialize.

According to Manchun Wong, code suggests the feature would let users display posts in their feeds in chronological order, a layout that those who have used Instagram for long enough may find familiar.

Instagram did, however, confirm the feature with TechCrunch who first reported on its existence, saying that it’s an ‘early prototype’ from ‘a recent hackathon.’