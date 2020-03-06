Facebook gives WHO free ads in battle against coronavirus misinformation

Facebook has revealed more measures to help its users quickly access accurate information regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

The social network is providing the World Health Organisation (WHO) with ‘as many free ads as it needs’ for its coronavirus response.

It is also removing false claims and conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organisations, as it seeks to ensure users are not misinformed about the virus and its risks.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg detailed the new features in a post on Wednesday morning.

Users who search for coronavirus on Facebook will see a pop-up at the top of search results, directs them to the WHO or local health authority for the latest information.

In the case of UK-based users, this will be the NHS website.

‘This is now a global challenge and we’ve spent the past month working with health authorities to coordinate our response,’ Zuckerberg said in the post.

‘We’re focused on making sure everyone can access credible and accurate information.

‘This is critical in any emergency, but it’s especially important when there are precautions you can take to reduce the risk of infection.’

The CEO also outlined efforts to stop hoaxes and harmful misinformation from appearing in users’ news feeds that capitalise on their concerns.

These include false claims, conspiracy theories and ‘ads that try to exploit the situation’, such as those for face masks that advertise a ‘limited supply’ to boost sales.

Facebook will be working with global health experts and give support and ‘millions more in ad credits’ to other organisations.

In February, the company said it would ban advertisements for products offering any cures or prevention around the coronavirus outbreak, and those that create a sense of urgency around the situation.

Facebook had to cancel its annual F8 developers, which was due to take place in May, because of the virus.

The latest figures for coronavirus cases worldwide stands at nearly 93,000 infections, with more than 3,100 deaths.

Other social media platforms have been taking steps to improve their coverage of the virus, officially called COVID-19.

Searches on Pinterest for ‘coronavirus’ take users to a curated web page, while WHO launched an account on video app TikTok late last week.

Google also teamed up with the WHO to launch an SOS Alert dedicated to the coronavirus at the end of January.

The search engine prioritises information on the virus from the WHO, including safety tips and WHO Twitter updates on the spread of the virus and how to stay safe.