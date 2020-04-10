Facebook lets users offer or request assistance from neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic 

Facebook has introduced a new tool that lets people offer or request help from neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tech giant now lets users to volunteer their services or ask those in their area to donate money to assist them during this hard time in posts shared to its Community Help section.

Users are shown posts and fundraisers within a 50-mile radius of their location or they can edit filters to a specific range.

The tool has been available in Facebook for four years for those impacted during natural disasters, but the firm has now added the COVID-19 crisis to that list.

Facebook first launched its Community Help in 2017, to give users a way to offer assistance, search for help and receive help in the wake of a crisis.

The feature has since been used to connect users after man-made, accidental and natural disasters, like terrorist attacks or weather events.

‘We have developed a number of crisis response tools, based on what we’ve learned from our community,’ Mike Nowak, Facebook’s product director of social good, said in a blog post announcing the new feature in 2017.

‘When there is a crisis, people use Facebook to let their friends and family know they’re safe, learn and share more about what’s happening, and help communities recover.’

Now that the world is under attack by the coronavirus, Facebook has added new tools with the hopes the community will come together.

Facebook app head Fidji Simo told AFP: ‘We’ve been seeing since the beginning people asking for help.’

‘We’ve been working for a couple of weeks at enabling the feature.’

The coronavirus (COVID-19) first made headlines in December 2019, when cases began popping up in Wuhan, China.

Within a few weeks it had spread throughout the country and has now infected nearly every part of the world.

As of Wednesday morning, there are more than 853,900 cases and over 42,300 deaths reported around the globe.

However, the US is now feeling the brunt of the virus – many have lost their jobs due to lockdowns in certain states or have been self-quarantined to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

‘Since the beginning of the spread of the virus and especially as people started practicing social distancing, we’ve seen them turn to Facebook to connect with and take action to help their communities,’ Facebook said.

The California-based internet giant also said it was continuing to ramp up efforts to provide reliable, timely information about the pandemic and ways to take action.

Facebook set the help radius by default to 50 miles in the US and 100 kilometers in other countries, but people can scale back the area in which they are available to be of assistance.

‘You can adjust it down if you can only help in your neighborhood,’ Simo said.

Earlier this month CEO Mark Zuckerberg held a phone press conference to reveal Facebook’s new ‘Coronavirus Information Center.’

The hub appears at the top of users’ Feeds with authoritative information from organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the CDC.

The feature is to stop the numerous conspiracy that are encouraging those who are sick to not receive treatment or disregard recommendations from health officials during the pandemic.

Although Facebook and other tech companies have been working tirelessly to provide accurate and up-to-date information, inaccurate information is also spreading like wildfire, so much that the World Health Organization is calling it an ‘infodemic.’

‘The top priority for us has been making sure people can get access to good trustworthy information about the outbreak from reliable sources,’ Zuckerberg said during the call.

During a pandemic we are seeing hoaxes convincing people who are sick not to get treatment or protect people around them.’

‘We’ve seen one hoax that encourages people if you’re sick to drink bleach to cure it.’

‘That’s terrible, that’s going to cause imminent harm.’

The coronavirus information center includes real-time updates from health authorities and global organizations, as well as articles, videos and posts about recommendations such as social distancing and preventing the spread of the virus.

The hub will provide articles and information from celebrities, journalists and scientific articles as well.