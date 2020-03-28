Facebook makes Workplace platform free for coronavirus responders

Facebook is making its Workplace platform available to governments and emergency services for free in a bid to help those dealing with the coronavirus.

Workplace from Facebook provides connectivity and communications tools such as video conferencing, chat, groups and safety check features.

All government organisations globally, at a national or local level, are eligible to claim 12 months of free access to the premium tier of the service.

The offer is also available to global emergency services, including ambulance, dispatchers and law enforcement, who are helping tackle the pandemic.

The site, which was designed for businesses as a rival to apps like Slack and Microsoft Teams, will now benefit the frontline of relief efforts.

‘We believe that we’re doing the right thing for the ecosystem and that we can be helpful with organisations that need it the most right now, which are, for us, people fighting the coronavirus every day at the frontline of the fight, in situations where they have to be both productive and connected, sometimes for the very first time,’ Julien Codorniou, vice president of Workplace from Facebook, told the PA news agency.

Other tech giants, including Microsoft and Google, have opened up their platforms for free to assist businesses adopting more work-from-home conditions during the coronavirus crisis.

But Microsoft Teams appeared to struggle on Monday under the added pressure, as employees logging on across Europe suffered outage issues, affecting their ability to communicate with other members of staff.

Facebook Workplace’s vice president, however, said the company was confident it could take ‘the extra load’ from government organisations and emergency services.

‘We know we are leveraging an infrastructure that has been built for billions of people, on Facebook, on Instagram, on Messenger, on Workplace and WhatsApp, so believe that we can take the extra load,’ Codorniou said.

Workplace is already used to support the London Fire Brigade, as well as the government of Singapore, Oslo Kommune and Ambulance Victoria in Australia.

The social media giant said in a blog post that Workplace can help employees share critical information in real-time and help connect via live videos, posts and more.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is also using the service to keep relevant parties informed about COVID-19.

‘Thanks to Workplace, we are able to deliver real-time, essential updates to our staff on the COVID-19 outbreak,’ said Carey Kyer, lead of internal communications at WHO.

‘Workplace “ticks the box” on our need to communicate, engage and connect real-time with our colleagues around the world, especially during this public health emergency of international concern.

‘Our COVID-19 Workplace group is the second most-followed group at WHO.

‘It’s become an easy-to-access channel for our staff around the world to watch the daily press briefings, staff seminars and to find resources, while providing an open forum for staff to ask questions and receive instant feedback.’

The social network is also providing the World Health Organisation (WHO) with ‘as many free ads as it needs’ for its coronavirus response and funding relief efforts.

Facebook has also announced Coronavirus Information Center, featured at the top of a user’s news feed, as a place for people to get the latest coronavirus-related news and tips to stay healthy.

Facebook has also been tackling COVID-19 by limiting misinformation and harmful content on its site, partly by banning ads ‘intended to create panic’ or take advantage of the pandemic to boost sales.

Facebook users who search for coronavirus on Facebook will also see a pop-up at the top of search results, directing them to the WHO or local health authority for the latest information.

‘This is now a global challenge and we’ve spent the past month working with health authorities to coordinate our response,’ CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously said.