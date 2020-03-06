Facebook pulls out of South by Southwest festival over coronavirus fears 

Apple has joined the group of major tech companies not attending this year’s South by Southwest (SXSW) music and tech.

The tech giant follows Facebook who announced Monday evening that it is pulling out of the conference over growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus outbreak, with a global death toll exceeding 3,000, has spread to more than 60 countries, upending global supply chains and threatening economic growth.

It has led to the cancellation or disruption of other events including The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and Facebook’s F8 annual developers conference last month.

Facebook is the fourth major tech company to cancel their attendance to the event over the global outbreak – Twitter, Intel and TikTok announced they will also not be going to the conference.

Tracy Clayton, a Facebook spokesman, sent out an email Monday evening stating: ‘Due to concerns related to coronavirus, our company and employees will not be participating in SXSW this year.’

SXSW, set to be held in Austin, Texas, next week, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

However, as of Monday, SXSW officials are still moving ahead with their plans to host the festival set for March 13 through 22.

Event officials shared in a statement: ‘SXSW is working closely on a daily basis with local, state, and federal agencies to plan for a safe event. As a result of this dialogue and the recommendations of Austin Public Health, the 2020 event is proceeding with safety as a top priority.’

TikTok announced on Tuesday that it is pulling out with a statement saying, ‘While we think the risk is relatively low, we are erring on the side of caution as we prioritize safety for our team, creators, partners, artists, and brands.

‘We are looking at a variety of alternative ways to bring parts of the previously scheduled experience to audiences in creative new forms.’

Twitter was the first to make moves against going to the event, which announced a company-wide non-essential travel ban over the weekend, along with canceling its plans to attend.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s founder and CEO, was scheduled to be a featured speaker at the festival before canceling and Facebook also had a large number of its staff speaking on panels.

The cancellations come as a petition signed by more than 30,000 people urge SXSW to cancel the event.