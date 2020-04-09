Facebook’s services go DOWN for users across the world

Facebook’s services, including Instagram and WhatsApp, were back up today after tens of thousands of users across the globe were unable to access them on Wednesday night after a widespread outage.

According to Downdetector.com, Instagram experienced the most widespread outages with users across the US and Europe as well as some in South America reporting being unable to load news feeds and stories.

By 5pm ET (10pm BST) on Wednesday, more than 28,000 reports had flooded Downdetector.

The issues were mostly resolved by 6.30pm ET (11.30pm BST), according to Downdetector, although reports continued to trail in for another couple of hours.

Thousands of reports also centered on Facebook’s primary social media site and app and WhatsApp, which is a messaging service owned by the company.

The majority of Facebook users reported being unable to see pictures while others said their newsfeeds weren’t loading.

WhatsApp reports indicate that many users were unable connect with the service or were unable to receive or send messages.

As of 6pm Facebook’s services started to be restored.

A Facebook spokesperson declined to specify the nature of the outage, stating only that it was a ‘network error.’

‘Earlier today, some people may have had trouble with images across our family of apps due to a network error,’ a Facebook spokesperson told MailOnline.

‘The issue has been resolved and we are back up and running. We apologize for any inconvenience.’

A spokesperson said that the network issue was not related to higher than usual internet usage – an influx that has caused other services to experience similarly widespread outages.

The spokesperson declined to specify the nature of the ‘network error’ and stated that the company didn’t ‘typically [go] into that level of detail’ on such matters.

A request for comment on whether Facebook is still investigating the issue was not returned.

Users took to Twitter in the midst of the outage to express their frustration.

‘WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram are all down,’ one Twitter user posted.

‘Can’t believe Mark Zuckerberg is giving the whole world April Fools.’

Another quipped that they won’t be able to ‘talk to their hundreds of friends.’