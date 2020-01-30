First beavers released by the National Trust in England are set free

An adult pair of Eurasian beavers have been released on a National Trust estate on Exmoor.

The male and female were released on the Holnicote Estate in Somerset in order to help with flood management and improve biodiversity, the charity claims.

Beavers became extinct on mainland Britain in the 16th century due to hunting and are now present in only a handful of sites across the country.

Various reintroduction programmes are in place but this is the first pair to be released by the National Trust.

The beavers released in Somerset have been relocated from wild populations on the River Tay catchment in Scotland, under licence from Scottish Natural Heritage.

They were let into a 2.7 hectare fenced area of unmanaged woodland on the estate in the first release by the National Trust.

Ben Eardley, project manager for the National Trust at Holnicote, said: ‘As ecosystem engineers the beavers will develop wetland habitat, increasing the variety and richness of wildlife in the local landscape.

‘Their presence in our river catchments is a sustainable way to help make our landscape more resilient to climate change and the extremes of weather it will bring.

‘The dams the beavers create will slow the flow, holding water in dry periods which will reduce the impact of drought. They will help to lessen flash-flooding downstream, reducing erosion and improving water quality by holding silt and pollutants.

‘Although we are introducing a species that used to live here in the wild, this project is all about developing our landscapes of the future, helping us respond to the challenges the landscape and communities now face.’

The National Trust announced in November 2019 its plans to begin releasing beavers.

Once settled in the estate, the beavers will build a lodge or burrow and begin to modify the enclosure to suit their needs.

The National Trust says the releases will be carefully monitored by staff and volunteers, with help from Exeter University and others to document changes to the habitat.

Mark Harold, director of land and nature at the conservation charity, said: ‘We need to work with natural processes in the right places.

‘This is a different way of managing sites for wildlife – a new approach, using a native animal as a tool.

‘The development of a more natural river system; the slowing, filtering and storing of water, can develop a complex mosaic of habitats which are not only good for nature, but for people too.’

The beavers were trapped under licence from Scottish Natural Heritage by consultant ecologist Dr Roisin Campbell-Palmer and were health-screened and quarantined by Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian.

They have been examined by wildlife vets and specialists and met all screening requirements, according to Defra standards and Natural England licence conditions.

The only way of legally releasing beavers in England is into an enclosure licensed by Natural England.

Ben Ross, beaver project manager at Scottish Natural Heritage, said: ‘Beavers can have hugely positive impacts on nature and people, creating habitats such as ponds and wetlands where other species thrive, as well as moderating water flows and improving water quality.

‘We wish the project every success and look forward to supporting similar projects elsewhere to realise the many benefits that beavers can provide.’