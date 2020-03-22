Google alerts users to call a doctor if they search for medical-related locations for coronavius

Google has launched a new feature to help limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Google Maps shares an alert with users who search for medical-related locations and urges them to call a doctor before visiting the facility if they may be infected.

The notification is linked to the official Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) official coronavirus website that provides steps to limit spreading the virus.

An information banner also appears at the top of the firm’s search engine that includes authoritative information about the outbreak, as well as instructions on seeking medical attention.

The coronavirus surfaced in China last December and has since infected more than 165 countries worldwide.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 244,000 cases and over 10,000 deaths have been reported.

Although Google has not revealed the motivate behind the alert, the firm knows coronavirus spreads from person to person.

By having someone who may have the virus call their doctor, before stepping into the office is a way to help limit it from spreading.

However, the new alerts only appear when ‘coronavirus’ is used in the search text.

Taking precautions before visiting your doctor may seem like the responsible way to go.

Earlier this month, an Uber driver, who was infected with coronavirus, walked into a Queen’s hospital in New York and spread the illness to at least 40 of the medical staff.

The man walked into St. John’s Episcopal Hospital with flu-like symptoms, went home and then returned when his symptoms worsened, officials said.

Tests for the virus came back two days later showing the Queens man was positive.

Google was set to launch its own coronavirus website, but has since delayed the rollout amid pressure to develop a nationwide online self-screening system for US citizens.

‘We’re partnering with the U.S. government in developing a website dedicated to COVID-19 education, prevention, and local resources nationwide,’ Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post on March 15.

‘This includes best practices on prevention, links to authoritative information from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and helpful tips and tools from Google for individuals, teachers and businesses.’

He added that after launch — which has now been pushed back to later this week — the website will be enhanced and further resources added on an on-going basis.