Google creates 3D models of five world heritage sites at risk because of climate change

In an effort to preserve the legacy of some of the world’s most famous landmarks, Google has announced a new project transform five of the most endangered by climate change into interactive 3D models.

Called Heritage on the Edge, the project includes interactive digital models for the Moai head carvings on Rapa Nui; Edinburgh Castle in Scotland; the Mosque City of Bagherat, India; the Great Mosque and Portuguese Fort in Kilwa Kisiwani, Tanzania; and the ancient city of Chan Chan in Trujillo, Peru.

The project was made with the support of The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) and CyArk, a non-profit in Oakland dedicated to creating digital archives of the world’s major cultural sites.

Each of the locations will have five separate 3D models made to capture a full sense of scale and function for each, just in case one or all is irreparably damaged by the effects of climate change in the coming decades.

The models wee been made using a technique called photogrammetry.

Photogrammetry uses multiple cameras to record the same object from different angles.

The differences in the way the object appears from different angles are then used to infer precise spacial and textural details about the object to create a 3D composite.

Users can interact with the full collection of 3D models in their web browsers by going to the project’s main page at Google’s Arts & Culture site.

There are also plans to release two augmented reality experiences for Google’s mobile phone platform, called Pocket Gallery.

Those experiences will show the interior of two of the five locations, the Nine Dome Mosque in Bagherat, and the Gereza Fort in Kilwa Kisiwani.

In addition to preserving 3D models of the sites, Google also describes how each is uniquely threatened by climate change.

On Rapa Nui, for instance, rising sea levels and more frequent storms have battered the island’s rocky coast line and begun to erode the ground the famed Moai heads were built on, leaving them vulnerable to one day falling into the ocean.

In Peru, the earthen remains of Chan Chan have similarly been threatened by the growing frequency and intensity of rains, which erode the structural integrity of many of the buildings.

In both Edinburgh and Tanzania, rising sea levels and rains have also contributed to the erosion of the rocky foundations upon which both Edinburgh Castle and the Great Mosque were built, threatening them with eventual collapse.

In Bagherat, the main threat comes from increasing salinity of the soil.

As the sea level rises around the coastal town, the ground waters fill with salty ocean water, which is pushed upward toward the surface, where the mosque walls absorb the extra salt and begin eroding as a consequence.