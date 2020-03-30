Google delays launch of its US coronavirus self-screening website until later this week

Google has delayed the launch of its coronavirus website until later this week amid pressure to develop a nationwide online self-screening system for US citizens.

Supposed to launch yesterday, the site — a collaboration with the US government — is intended to act as a COVID-19 resource hub with general and local information.

However, the site’s debut was mired in confusion after US President Donald Trump exaggerated what it would be able to do during a press event on March 13.

Mr Trump appeared to have confused the national information site with a small-scale self-screening platform being developed by another Alphabet subsidiary, Verily.

The Verily site — hurriedly pushed live after the president’s speech — only contained the location of two testing facilities located in San Francisco, California.

This was a far cry from the nationwide screening platform touted by Mr Trump — and, at launch, the modest platform failed to perform as intended.

‘We’re partnering with the U.S. government in developing a website dedicated to COVID-19 education, prevention, and local resources nationwide,’ Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post on March 15.

‘This includes best practices on prevention, links to authoritative information from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and helpful tips and tools from Google for individuals, teachers and businesses.’

He added that after launch — which has now been pushed back to later this week — the website will be enhanced and further resources added on an on-going basis.

According to Sky News, Mr Pichai’s statement was published shortly after Mr Trump alleged that the ‘head of Google’ had called him to apologise for the previous ‘delays’ in the platform’s launch.

Verily, meanwhile, is collaborating with state, local and federal authorities in California to establish coronavirus testing sites in the San Francisco area — a key component of which is an online coronavirus screening survey.

The survey — intended for use by residents of Santa Clara and San Mateo County — should connect those in greatest need of and eligible for coronavirus testing with mobile testing sites, based on their current capacity.

Despite being in only the earliest of pilot stages, the Verily site was pushed live following Mr Trump’s press conference, in which the president had claimed that Google had 1,700 engineers working on a nationwide screening platform.

Not only was the site’s scope minimal compared with the expectations that had been set for it, but the hurriedly revealed platform told people with symptoms of the coronavirus that they were ineligible for testing.

Furthermore, the screening site forced users to link their data with their Google account — contrary to Verily’s assertions that this would not be necessary.

Within hours of launching, the site declared that it had reached capacity and was unable to schedule more appointments for testing.

According to the Washington Post, the Verily system will eventually be rolled out nationwide, but a spokesperson for the firm did not specify when this might occur.

In the meantime — and prior to the launch of the information site now planned for later this week — Google has been leveraging the traffic on its front page to promote good practices for individuals in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes in the form of the so-called ‘Do the Five’ promotion — which encourages people to wash their hands, cough into their elbows, avoid touching their face, stay at least 3 feet from other people and remain at home if sick.