Google Earth adds more than 1,000 new aerial shots to online gallery

Google Earth has added to its gallery this aerial view of volcanic regions near Susques, a rural municipality in northern Argentina

Google has added another 1,000 aerial images of some of the planet’s most beautiful landscapes captured from space to its Earth View gallery.

The update – which is the biggest yet – takes the total collection to more than 2,500 photos, which can be viewed as an enormous gallery online.

The imagery features more locations around the globe and is optimised for today’s high-resolution screens, Google said in a blog post.

The images, which includes samples from every continent, feature brighter colours, sharper images and resolutions up to 4K.

Estuaries in northern Madagascar, looking into Heldrano Mahajambe. What appear to be white strands to the north are the bodies of water, with darker land in the south

Shot of shipping vessels in Kota Jakarta Utara, Indonesia, looking into the Jakarta Bay. This port, Tanjung Priok, is the busiest Indonesian seaport

Darién province in eastern Panama. The murky brown water flows into the Gulf of Panama on the eastern side and flows into the Chucunaque River, the longest river in Panama

‘As a species, we’ve only had access to views from space for the last 50 years,’ said Gopal Shah, Product Manager for Google Earth.

‘Yet something encoded in us long ago seems to wake up when we see the world at this unprecedented scale.

‘My hope then is this funny, little project – along with Google Earth as a whole – moves us to care more deeply about this strange but kaleidoscopically beautiful planet.’

The gallery also now features a colour map to help find the thousands of Earth View locations.

Woolwich in the lower suburbs of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. This shot overlooks an affluent area of apartments belonging to some of the wealthiest Sydneysiders

Dakhlet Nouadhibou, a bay on the Atlantic shore of Mauritania, a country in Northwest Africa. The bay opens towards the south and contains numerous shoals – submerged sandy banks

A series of interconnected salt lakes not far from Kumarina, a town located in Western Australia along the Great Northern Highway

Olive trees near Setenil de las Bodegas, a town in southern Spain. Setenil de las Bodegas is exactly opposite to Auckland in New Zealand, meaning a straight line going through the centre of the Earth would connect the two

Yellowstone National Park is located mostly in Wyoming, US. The Grand Prismatic Spring, pictured, is the largest hot spring in the United States, and the third largest in the world

Among the new images released to Earth View this week are Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park in the US (above), Qaasuitsup Municipality in Greenland and water off the coast of San Francisco in Venezuela.

The vivid colours of Grand Prismatic Spring are caused by multi-layered sheets of microbes, called microbial mats, around the edges of the mineral-rich water.

Birds-eye view of a cruiser near Edinburgh, Scotland as it heads away from Hound Point oil refinery and towards the Forth Bridge

The pristine Arrowsmith Peninsula, close to Adelaide Island, which itself comes of the west side of the spindly Antarctic Peninsula, the northernmost part of the mainland of Antarctica

Portion of Mili Atoll, one of the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean. Atolls are rim-shaped coral reefs that encircle a lagoon. The Marshall Islands spread out over almost 30 atolls

Crop circles outside of Ritzville, a small city in the state of Washington, north-western United States. The weird-looking circles have been cited as evidence of ‘alien landings’

Letlhakane diamond mine, located about 120 miles west of the city of Francistown in Botswana. The beautifully circular mine was first discovered during the sampling and evaluation process at nearby Orapa

Queens County in New York, US. The spaghetti-like network of roads service the JFK International Airport, which can be seen in the top left corner

Manhattan, New York City, US. The red-topped building is the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Liberty Street. One Liberty Plaza is the big black building at the top of the image

The snake-like Leira river encircles countryside outside of Lillestrøm, Norway, which is itself about 12 miles from the country’s capital of Oslo

Pools of water between Quiroga Lake and Strobel Lake, Santa Cruz province , Argentina. The climate in this fishing region is dry, extremely windy and very cold

The crater of Emi Koussi, the highest mountain in Chad, located in Borkou. The Emi Koussi volcano is between 37 to 43 miles wide

A rocky coast of Vastara Gotland County, one of the counties of Sweden. facing west towards the east coast of Scotland. This particular outpost is north of Gothenburg