Got Paper? aims to help people to buy the right amount of bog roll

A new website lets users calculate exactly how much toilet paper they’ll need to get through periods of self-isolation during the coronavirus crisis.

As panic buying escalates and empty supermarket shelves becomes a common sight, Got Paper? lets users work out how many rolls to buy for themselves and their family.

The online calculator uses ‘poop’, ‘pee’ and sheet consumption data to give exactly the right amount of bog roll to get them through any length of time under quarantine, ranging from two weeks to one year.

By configuring bodily requirements via a simple interface, Got Paper? aims to reduce panic buying and make people realise they’ve got more than enough supplies.

The site’s developer also hopes the app will encourage those who have filled up their trolley with more than enough toilet roll to share any surplus.

‘I wanted to create something that was going to help the community in what is an incredibly difficult and scary time but also try to add some comic relief to the situation,’ said London-based web developer Dave Stewart, who built the site in just in 24 hours.

‘In times like this it’s important for us to work together and I hope Got Paper? will help people realise they don’t need to go overboard on stockpiling and encourage everyone to share and help each other where they can.’

Users only have to navigate a single webpage to work out their toilet roll needs for the whole of their family or anyone else they may be sharing periods of quarantine with.

Once on the webpage, users first need to enter figures for Poops – ‘poops per day’, ‘wipes per poop’ and ‘sheets per wipe’ – to give a total amount of toilet roll consumption for a day’s worth of number twos.

It then adds this total to Pees – ‘pees per day’ and ‘sheets per pee’ – and any monthly or daily extras, which could range from the odd nose blow to more nefarious activities.

‘I have also taken into account that at certain times more loo roll might be needed, particularly for women, hence why the ‘Extras’ section has been added,’ said Stewart.

‘It’s designed to help people so it’s important to take everything into account.’

Users then need to enter how many sheets there are per roll in their preferred brand – information that is usually found on the side of the packet – and time in quarantine to get a number of how many rolls to buy.

Alternatively, visitors to the site can use their very personal wiping data to see how long their particular stash of toilet rolls will last them.

Got Paper? lets users calculate requirements for multiple people by clicking on ‘add another person’.

By asking probing and personal questions, the app also helps reveal how much more toilet paper your significant other or flatmate consumes in comparison.

Stewart is now in the process of translating the site into several languages, including Italian and Chinese, which will be available in the next few days.

Supermarkets such as Asda and Sainsbury’s have had to limit sales of items including toilet roll following intense demand as Brits try to stock up on supplies for long periods at home.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 – which include fever, fatigue and a dry throat – need to isolate themselves for at least seven days.

However, anyone living with someone else who has symptoms should stay at home for 14 days from the day the first person in the home started having symptoms.

People with a fever or cough do not usually need testing, and tests instead will primarily be given to those in critical care for pneumonia and respiratory failure, or people in residential or care settings.

This increase in people self-isolating for up to a fortnight has led to consumers turning to Amazon for simple household items like food and toilet paper.

But Amazon itself has had its own problems keeping up with the demand for groceries ordered through its site, warning customers that there may be delays.

A notice at the top of the homepage of Amazon Fresh – its grocery subsidiary – reads: ‘Inventory and delivery may be temporarily unavailable due to increased demand. Confirm availability at checkout.’