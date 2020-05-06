Heart attack symptoms in women are largely the same as in men

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Men and women largely suffer the same heart attack symptoms, a study has found.

Currently, heart attack symptoms are thought to vary significantly by gender, with men believed to suffer clear signs whereas women suffer ‘atypical’ symptoms.

However, this divide has now been proved false by a team of scientists, who found ‘considerable overlap’ of symptoms between the sexes.

A study from Dutch researchers found chest pain, sweating and shortness of breath are the main three symptoms of a heart attack for both sexes.

The similarity in heart attack symptoms raises questions as to why women’s heart attacks regularly go undiagnosed.

According to the British Heart Foundation, women had a 50 per cent higher chance than men of receiving the wrong initial diagnosis following a heart attack.

A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association looked at 27 high-quality studies over the last 20 years which have recorded symptoms in patients with confirmed acute coronary syndrome (heart attack or unstable angina).

‘Heart attack symptoms are often labelled as ‘typical’ in men and ‘atypical’ in women,’ said Dr Annemarijn de Boer of the University Medical Centre Utrecht.

‘But our study shows that while symptoms can differ between the sexes, there are also many similarities.’

Seventy-nine per cent of men and 74 per cent of women mentioned chest pain as a symptom.

But despite the three most common symptoms being consistent for both sexes, there are some noticeable differences between men and women.

Women, for example, are more than twice as likely to experience pain between the shoulder blades.

Women are also more likely to have nausea or vomiting, and struggle with shortness of breath.

Chest pain and sweating were the most frequent symptoms in both women and men, but are more often seen in men, the study also found.

The study only assessed the prevalence of certain symptoms and not the cause of them.

Dr de Boer said: ‘Previous research has shown sex differences in how heart attacks occur in the body, but it is uncertain how or whether this relates to symptom presentation.

‘The cause of symptom differences between the sexes deserves further study.’