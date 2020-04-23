High levels of air pollution may be ‘major contributor’ to COVID-19 deaths

More people are dying from coronavirus in areas of the world with higher pollution levels, studies looking at death rates in Europe and the USA have found.

In a European study, researchers from Martin Luther University in Germany looked at death rates across 66 administrative regions in Italy, Spain, France and Germany.

They found that 78 per cent of deaths occurred in the five most polluted regions of the four countries they studied.

A similar study into COVID-19 death rates in different parts of England by the University of Cambridge also shows the death rate is higher in areas with increased levels of pollution.

An earlier study looking at US pollution and death rates from COVID-19 found even small increases in nitrogen dioxide levels saw a rise in death rates from coronavirus.

Levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), which is produced by diesel vehicles and industrial activity, were measured as part of all three studies, as well as particle matter.

‘The results indicate that long-term exposure to this pollutant may be one of the most important contributors to fatality caused by the Covid-19 virus in these regions and maybe across the whole world,’ said Yaron Ogen of the German team.

‘Poisoning our environment means poisoning our body, and when it experiences chronic respiratory stress its ability to defend itself from infections is limited.’

Cambridge researchers looked at COVID-19 death rates in England from areas with at least 2,000 cases – then compared them to data on major air pollutants.

The largest number of deaths in England occurred across London and the Midlands – also the two areas with the highest concentration of nitrogen dioxide.

NO2 has been shown to be linked to a number of human health problems, including lung disease – which studies show could increase the risk of death from COVID-19.

The European Space Agency revealed a dramatic drop of NO2 levels across Europe since the start of lockdown measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In some areas the amount of NO2 in the atmosphere over cities like Milan, Paris and Madrid were down by as much as 50 per cent compared to the year before.

Air pollution weakens the body’s respiratory tract and inhibits its ability to prevent infection, which is known to lead to higher death rates from all causes.

However, this association was 20 times stronger for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the Harvard team.

The German team used data from the European Space Agency Sentinel 5P satellite to map the distribution of NO2 across the continent in the months leading to the pandemic outbreak.

They looked at COVID-19 deaths from 66 regions of Italy, Spain, France and Germany up to March 19 and compared their locations to areas of pollution.

They found that of the 4,443 deaths during that time 78 per cent were in five regions in north Italy and central Spain – the five regions that had the highest nitrogen dioxide concentrations.

This was combined with a downwards airflow which prevented air pollution being dispersed away from those areas, said Ogen.

Researchers from Harvard University examined the impact of NO2 and particle matter on the death rates from coronavirus across the US.

They found that higher levels of PM2.5 – the tiny pollutant particles created by industry – lead to a severe spike in death rates from COVID-19.

‘We found that an increase of only 1μg/m3 in PM2.5 [particles] is associated with a 15 per cent increase in the Covid-19 death rate,’ the team write in their shocking study.

Air pollution data from around 3,000 US counties, which accounts for 98 per cent of the country’s population, was pooled and compared to coronavirus statistics.

They adjusted the figures for factors which can skew the findings, such as poverty levels, smoking, obesity, and the number of tests and hospital beds available.

British researchers looking at data on COVID-19 deaths and air pollution in England found that the higher the pollutant levels, the greater the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Marco Travaglio, a PhD student at the MRC Toxicology Unit, said: ‘Our results provide the first evidence that SARS-CoV-2 case fatality is associated with increased nitrogen oxide and nitrogen dioxide levels in England.

‘London, the Midlands and the North West show the largest concentration of these air pollutants, with Southern regions displaying the lowest levels in the country, and the number of COVID-19 deaths follows a similar trend.’

There were limitations to the studies – they didn’t account for differences in availability of medical resources due to lack of data.

The European study also didn’t consider age distribution or pre-existing conditions.

The teams say more work is needed to examine nitrogen dioxide and PM2.5 and the relationship exposure to the pollutants has on on COVID-19 death rates.

They say the preliminary results give an insight into how small air quality changes lead to a difference in the number of lives lost to viruses.

‘The study results underscore the importance of continuing to enforce existing air pollution regulations to protect human health both during and after the COVID-19 crisis,’ write the Harvard researchers.

Dr Miguel Martins, senior author on the English study, said: ‘Our study adds to growing evidence from Northern Italy and the USA that high levels of air pollution are linked to deadlier cases of COVID-19.

‘This is something we saw during the previous SARS outbreak back in 2003, where long-term exposure to air pollutants had a detrimental effect on the prognosis of SARS patients in China.

‘This highlights the importance of reducing air pollution for the protection of human health, both in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.’

The European paper has been published in the journal Science of The Total Environment and the US paper has been submitted for inclusion in the New England Journal of Medicine but is available now on the pre-print server medRxiv.

The English study is also available on medRxiv prior to submission for peer-review.